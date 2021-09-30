Long-time Beaver Dam city attorney to retire

A fixture of Beaver Dam city government announced her retirement earlier this month.

Maryann Schacht, the city attorney for the city of Beaver Dam, will retire Jan. 3. She has served in the position since 2001. Schacht followed her husband H. David Schacht into the position. Dave Schacht was city attorney from 1971 to 2000 and then assistant city attorney for a period when Maryann took over. She often quipped the city was getting two city attorneys for the price of one during that period

The couple, who practiced law at Schacht and Schacht Law Office in Beaver Dam, met at University of Wisconsin-Madison Law School. They married in 1964.

In her letter to city officials announcing her retirement, Maryann said her law firm has for nearly 57 years "always believed in the city of Beaver Dam and has strived to represent you all with dignity, loyalty and positive act

"Thank you for the adventure of a lifetime, and positive thoughts for you all," the letter said.

Mayor Becky Glewen has said there will be further discussion about how to replace someone who has made a lot of impact on the city and how to celebrate when the time comes.