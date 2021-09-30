 Skip to main content
Long-time Beaver Dam city attorney to retire
Long-time Beaver Dam city attorney to retire

A fixture of Beaver Dam city government announced her retirement earlier this month.

Maryann Schacht, the city attorney for the city of Beaver Dam, will retire Jan. 3. She has served in the position since 2001. Schacht followed her husband H. David Schacht into the position. Dave Schacht was city attorney from 1971 to 2000 and then assistant city attorney for a period when Maryann took over. She often quipped the city was getting two city attorneys for the price of one during that period

The couple, who practiced law at Schacht and Schacht Law Office in Beaver Dam, met at University of Wisconsin-Madison Law School. They married in 1964.

Beaver Dam community members paint tiles June 12 to be used in the making of mosaic murals honoring hometown artists Nancy Zieman and Lois Ehlert.

In her letter to city officials announcing her retirement, Maryann said her law firm has for nearly 57 years "always believed in the city of Beaver Dam and has strived to represent you all with dignity, loyalty and positive act

"Thank you for the adventure of a lifetime, and positive thoughts for you all," the letter said. 

Mayor Becky Glewen has said there will be further discussion about how to replace someone who has made a lot of impact on the city and how to celebrate when the time comes.

Schacht served as a public defender and guardian ad litem in Dodge County in addition to serving as city attorney for the past 20 years.

Most recently, Schacht has helped guide the city through several legal cases, including over development disputes, property tax controversies, traffic ticket debates, demerit point issues and more. The city recently settled cases with Walmart that will leave an empty table for her successor.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com

