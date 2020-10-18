Long time country doctor shares COVID facts at Cambria presentation

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Summarizing the reasons for Wisconsin’s strong spread, he indicated that college openings, court challenges to mask mandates, and high exposure rates throughout the state (both urban and rural) have had a huge impact.

“Masks, social distancing and testing to stem the rates of contagion work,” he said. "And while deaths are mostly occurring in at-risk populations it is up to all of us to control the disease and its impact on the general population.”

“Masks reduce airborne transmission,” he said, showing a graphic simulating the aerosol transmission that occurs while merely breathing or speaking. “Cloth masks contain droplets when you cough or sneeze,” he said. “They contain many aerosol particles when you talk or breathe. Masks protect the people around you.”

He outlined diagnostic tests and methods of treatment. Symptoms often emerge five days after an exposure, with the risk of spread high throughout the process. Those who show no symptoms but who test positive are among the dangerous spreaders of the disease.

Misinformation, which Dr. Samadani believes is spread without malice, is that there is a miracle cure, that it is a hoax, that it is a biological weapon that escaped from a lab, that it is a means of population control and that the disease began with a batch of bat soup.