Long time country doctor shares COVID facts at Cambria presentation

CAMBRIA – His real name is Dr. Ayaz Samadani, but to many in Cambria and Beaver Dam he is simply Dr. Sam.
In his 47 years of medical practice he delivered babies, treated a wide range of illnesses and oversaw patients’ final hours. Even after he moved his practice to Beaver Dam and retired in 2014, he treasures his role as a country doc, and still keeps in touch with patients and colleagues, and still calls many of them friends.
He is trained as a family physician but also received training in tropical/infectious diseases, which relates to COVID-19. He is a past-president of the Wisconsin Medical Society and still remains active in the medical community.
Those attending the presentation included Kiwanis members, members of the Cambria-Friesland Chamber of Commerce, Cambria and Friesland village board members, members of Cambria Presbyterian Church and area churches, staff members of Cambria-Friesland School, management and employees of the local Seneca and Didion plants and members of the Cambria Fire Department.
Due to technical difficulties, half of those expected will be attending a repeat of the presentation next Wednesday. About 15 attended last week.
Samadani presented his information matter-of-factly.
“Creating a COVID-free Cambria is possible, achievable, commendable and will prevent deaths,” he said, sharing graphs of the spread of the disease in the United States and the world. “It's a difficult task but each of you could be a pivotal messenger by relaying accurate information to families and communities all around us.”
Summarizing the reasons for Wisconsin’s strong spread, he indicated that college openings, court challenges to mask mandates, and high exposure rates throughout the state (both urban and rural) have had a huge impact.
“Masks, social distancing and testing to stem the rates of contagion work,” he said. "And while deaths are mostly occurring in at-risk populations it is up to all of us to control the disease and its impact on the general population.”
“Masks reduce airborne transmission,” he said, showing a graphic simulating the aerosol transmission that occurs while merely breathing or speaking. “Cloth masks contain droplets when you cough or sneeze,” he said. “They contain many aerosol particles when you talk or breathe. Masks protect the people around you.”
He outlined diagnostic tests and methods of treatment. Symptoms often emerge five days after an exposure, with the risk of spread high throughout the process. Those who show no symptoms but who test positive are among the dangerous spreaders of the disease.
Misinformation, which Dr. Samadani believes is spread without malice, is that there is a miracle cure, that it is a hoax, that it is a biological weapon that escaped from a lab, that it is a means of population control and that the disease began with a batch of bat soup.
Samadani acknowledged an adult that was part of the meeting whom he had delivered as a baby. His mother was present online and expressed sadness about not being able to see her son much due to the pandemic.
Timothy Raymond, district administrator of the Cambria-Friesland School District responded, “Thank you Dr. Samandani for the presentation and slideshow. Your continued support and service to our community is truly appreciated. If you plan on future presentations please know the school is here to support in any way possible.”
“We will look forward to next Wednesday's presentation,” emailed Kristen Frederich.
To join in the next session email ayaz@samadani.com; Samadani will provide the Zoom link closer to the day of his presentation.
