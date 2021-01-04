Long-time Dodge County tech retires: Marks leaves post after nearly 50 years

JUNEAU — It was nearly 50 years ago that Dale Marks began his career with the Dodge County Sheriff’s Department (now Sheriff’s Office).

Since 1971, he has seen many changes, and gotten to know people he will always remember fondly. A ceremony to honor him was held Dec. 28, with COVID distancing in mind. Masks were dropped so people could eat a cake with Marks’ photo on it. His wife Gladys and his son Sam were there to witness the event.

He enjoyed keeping up with the changes, and regarded it as the most fun part of his job.

“In a way that’s what keeps it exciting, seeing the new technology coming out and being a part of it,” he said.

He is quick to note that he maintained the equipment and was not a dispatcher. None-the-less he did help out whenever the department was short-handed, serving papers and assisting in other routine tasks.

His primary task, however, was installing and maintaining the equipment. He was classified as a sworn officer.

Looking back he recalls some of the early days of the department.