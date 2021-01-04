Long-time Dodge County tech retires: Marks leaves post after nearly 50 years

JUNEAU — It was nearly 50 years ago that Dale Marks began his career with the Dodge County Sheriff’s Department (now Sheriff’s Office).
Since 1971, he has seen many changes, and gotten to know people he will always remember fondly. A ceremony to honor him was held Dec. 28, with COVID distancing in mind. Masks were dropped so people could eat a cake with Marks’ photo on it. His wife Gladys and his son Sam were there to witness the event.
He enjoyed keeping up with the changes, and regarded it as the most fun part of his job.
“In a way that’s what keeps it exciting, seeing the new technology coming out and being a part of it,” he said.
He is quick to note that he maintained the equipment and was not a dispatcher. None-the-less he did help out whenever the department was short-handed, serving papers and assisting in other routine tasks.
His primary task, however, was installing and maintaining the equipment. He was classified as a sworn officer.
Looking back he recalls some of the early days of the department.
“When I started there was a two-story house that was owned by the county,” he recalled. “It was attached to the jail and Ed Nehls’ wife did the cooking for the prisoners. Around then the sheriff built a house on North Street and the house was made into offices for the patrol division.”
In high school, he worked for several different radio stations. In tech school, he was a student engineer for Channels 10 and 36 (Milwaukee Public Television). After graduation he worked two years for the Hartford Police Department. In Dodge County, he worked nights, going to school to get his law enforcement and other credentials during the days.
It took a lot of knowledge to deal with the radios that were the standard equipment of the time.
“They had tubes in them back then,” he said. “They were very heavy and took up a large area in the trunk of a squad car. Every time they’d use the microphone the car lights would go dim.”
Tasks included moving the Dispatch Center to new locations several times. He made the change when fire department operations were handled by the Dispatch Center rather than the fire chief’s home. He was instrumental in making the switch from area communities to centralized dispatch in Juneau. He helped to implement the switch to 911 emergency service as well.
His office was located in the heart of it all, between the Detective Division and the Dispatch Center.
He recalls that a lot of fellow county employees began their careers just after high school and remained there all their working lives. That has changed, which he calls a sign of the times.
He recalls the joy of seeing his equipment function in remarkable ways.
“The teamwork in the Dispatch Center is truly impressive,” He said. “When one person is taking down the information another is already paging it out, getting a squad car or an ambulance out, before the first person is off the phone. It was awesome to be there and to see that happen. It was a wonderful feeling to know that if something happens those people are there taking great care of you.
“It’s a team effort and I’m very proud to have been a part of that team.”
Marks, 69, never thought about trying to reach the 50-year mark or setting some kind of record for longevity.
“When I started my career, I didn’t have any set goals like that,” he said. “I enjoyed going to work every day. Each day was different. I got to work with a lot of awesome people.”
Things changed as he suddenly realized that he is one of the oldest people there.
“I watched a lot of people retire around me and thought it was a good time to sign off,” he said.
Marks has no immediate plans, other than to slow down and enjoy time with his family. They’re an accomplished group with one son being a successful accountant, one employed at John Deere and another seeking a doctoral degree in the medical field.
Sheriff Dale Schmidt congratulated Marks on his service and presented a plaque.
"Dale has been a staple at the Sheriff's Office and we have been honored and blessed to have him as part of our family," said Schmidt. "Dale has kept our radio equipment operating at peak efficiency for many years and it will be very difficult to replace the services he provided to the county. We will certainly miss his expertise and his stories, but mostly we will miss his friendship. On behalf of all of us at the sheriffs office, we wish Dale a very happy and enjoyable retirement."
Christine Churchill, a Communications Lieutenant at the Sheriff’s Office, later said, “We were blessed by his dedication to Dodge County and are keenly aware that there will never be another like him.”