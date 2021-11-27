Longtime Beaver Dam physician retires

“She’s one of the best doctors I’ve ever known,” said Med/Surg unit clerk Jody Gulke. “I can’t be happier for her, but it’s sad to see her go because I know how good of a doctor she is and how much her patients will miss her. I hope she has a long and happy retirement.”

Haase gets teary-eyed when she talks about leaving her patients behind, and taking on the challenges that this next phase of life will present. She is both excited and apprehensive about what lies ahead.

“It’s maybe time that I enjoy something more than my work – to take some time for family,” said Haase. “I always thought I’d die in my tracks, just running down the hall. More recently I’ve had to rethink that strategy. I have to think, well maybe there are some other things I want to do. I have three sisters and they want to spend time with me too, not to mention my children, grandchildren and other relatives. I don’t know, though. I’m so restless. I have to have five things to do at one time, or I might not be able to function.”