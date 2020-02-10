Longtime Columbus educators receiving Cardinal Apple Awards

The Columbus School District Endowment Committee has announced that Mike and Kriss O’Brien are this year’s winners of the Cardinal Apple Lifetime Service to Education Award. Mike is a Columbus native who worked for 32 years as a social studies teacher, basketball and golf coach, athletic director, and assistant principal at Columbus High School. Since retiring he has been active in school activities as a classroom helper at CMS, as a volunteer coach, and in setting up the Class of ‘66 scholarship fund for CHS students. Mike is now serving in his second term on the Columbus School Board.
Kriss, who passed away in December 2014, was a science and physical education/health teacher and cheerleading and gymnastics coach at Columbus High School for 33 years. She volunteered in the community for the Columbus United Fund and at St. Vincent de Paul for a number of years.
The Columbus School District Endowment is a nonproﬁt organization that raises funds and provides resources for the enrichment of students and staﬀ in our district. It was formed in 2013 and is managed and operated by a committee of nine volunteers from the community. Money that the Committee receives from donations and fund-raising go directly to local educators and staﬀ in the form of yearly grants that they may use to enhance their work.
The two previous recipients of the Cardinal Apple Lifetime Service to Education Award are former teacher and administrator D.D. (Dick) Mortimer, and school district advocate and retired teacher Alice Schmidt. This award is presented to an individual who has dedicated a lifetime of education service to the school district.
This is the ﬁrst year that the Endowment Committee has asked for nominations for this award from community members, and we would like to extend our appreciation to all the people who submitted the names of a number of exemplary Columbus residents.
Other nominees include retired Spanish and French teacher Sharon Bradish, Columbus Clubhouse Director Mary Baker, retired Reading Specialist Marylou Sharpee, retired CHS Librarian Peter Kaland, and local entrepreneur and benefactor Richard Sheard.
The Committee is planning an event to honor Mike and Kriss on Sunday, March 8 from 2 to 5 p.m.at the Columbus Country Club. Mark your calendars as everyone is invited, and more details will be provided soon. Tickets will be available for $25 at either the District Oﬃce or at the event itself which will include hors-d’oeuvres, cake and coﬀee. All proceeds from this celebration will go to grants to District staﬀ, so join the Committee as it celebrates this remarkable Columbus couple.