Dr. Jonathan Overby wants to share his love of music and performing with the community he’s called home the past few years.
Overby, an accomplished lyric baritone, conductor and lecturer, wants to start a chamber choir in Columbus. Overby and his wife, Amy, moved to Columbus about five years ago. They enjoy the close-knit, small-town atmosphere and are looking for ways to give back to the community.
Overby, who has learned and taught various musical styles from around the world, is excited to bring a local choir to Columbus. He said singers, including high school students, from neighboring communities are welcome to join, too.
Overby will host the first of two orientation sessions Monday, Dec. 2, 7 p.m., at Columbus Area Senior Center.
“The real spirit of the whole chorus is to celebrate music from around the world,” Overby said “I really believe music is a great way for people to understand each other from other traditions. Columbus is a great place to have a chorus of this nature.”
The group’s official title will be the Columbus Chamber Choir. Overby plans to select a group of about 30 talented singers, rehearse and prepare for shows in 2020. Overby’s goal is to have the choir debut at a spring concert next April. Overby will serve as conductor and artistic director.
“I’m excited about the future for it,” Overby said. “We’ll have some guest artists join the group.”
Overby would like to host two major concerts per year and see how the choir grows from there. He is working with longtime friend and Columbus resident Henry St. Maurice on fundraising efforts and is organizing volunteers.
Overby served as an associate conductor at Edgewood College for several years. He also led the Lighthouse Chamber Singers and the Highway to Heaven Big Band.
“We used to come out to (Columbus), on Fourth of July weekend, and put on an event called Going Gospel,” Overby said. “I had groups from Milwaukee and Madison come up and we had a local ecumenical choir that would sing for a number of years. It was just a great time on the Fourth.”
Those trips to Columbus years ago fostered Overby’s affection for the city.
“My wife and I thought, we should move here,” Overby said. “It just had that small-town charm and warmth; the people were so friendly and it’s close to some (bigger city) action right down the road.”
Similar to Columbus, Overby wants the group to be welcoming and accepting. Not only does he see it being fun and entertaining, it could be a pathway to celebrating ethnic traditions.
“It could be a cornerstone to the arts community in Columbus,” Overby said.
Overby is still looking for a venue to host rehearsals. He believes Fireman’s Park Pavilion, with its excellent acoustics and wide, open area for seating, could serve well for future concerts.
In March of 2019, Overby spoke at the Roadmap 2050 event at Fireman’s Park Pavilion. He proposed starting a community chorus and establishing a folk music festival in Columbus. Overby said there is interest in Columbus for more musical opportunities. Mayor Mike Thom has been a strong supporter of Overby’s efforts.
“The people I talked to were excited so that got me excited, too,” Overby said.
Wisconsin Public Radio listeners may recognize Overby’s smooth, baritone voice over the airwaves. On Saturday nights, Overby hosts “The Road to Higher Ground with Jonathan Overby.” He also serves as the show’s executive producer.
Overby’s global travels and research on world music include independent excursions throughout the Caribbean, Japan, Zanzibar, Tanzania, Ghana, Poland, Germany, Switzerland, Prague, Cuba, Colombia, Peru, Morocco, Scotland, and a recent trek to India.
Overby holds a bachelor’s degree in Administrative Arts, master’s in Religious Studies and a doctoral degree in Administrative Leadership in Higher Education. At Edgewood College, Overby was the first post-doctoral fellow in the college’s 140-year history.
Overby said he’ll likely hold rehearsals on Monday or Tuesday nights. He said the group will have both an ecumenical and community feel. Overby said more information will released in early 2020. To connect with Overby, send email to jloverby@me.com.
“My goal is to bring out the talent and voices and to have music that is both celebratory and edifying of Columbus, Wisconsin and the world,” Overby said.
