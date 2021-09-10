Longtime Wisconsin Dells residents selected as Wo-Zha-Wa parade grand marshals

Two longtime Wisconsin Dells residents will lead the Wo-Zha-Wa parade Sept. 19.
Dick Buckminster and Dorothy Johnson were selected as this year's parade's grand marshals. Both said they were honored they were selected for the title. Wo-Zha-Wa Committee Member Ed Wojnicz, who is also mayor of Wisconsin Dells, said Buckminster and Johnson were selected because of their involvement in the community and have been lifelong residents of the Dells.
Buckminster graduated from Wisconsin Dells High School in 1959. He is married to his high school sweetheart Mary and the couple will celebrate their 62nd wedding anniversary along with their daughter’s birthday the same day as the Wo-Zha-Wa parade.
“We’ll have a little party afterword,” Buckminster said. The couple said they will attend the festivities Sept. 17.
Buckminster owned the concession stand at Witches Gulch and Stand Rock on the upper Dells boat tours and the Original Wisconsin Ducks tours, taking over the business from his parents. The business was in the family for 74 years.
“We’ve been in the tourist business all our lives,” Buckminster said.
Even after he retired, the now 80-year-old Buckminster said he can’t imagine living anywhere else.
“I’ve enjoyed it" he said. "It’s a good community.”
Buckminster said he worked at Big Joe Manufacturing and Badger Manufacturing during the off-season from the summer as well as sold cars. He was on the council for Bethany Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Dells. He was a charter member of the Wisconsin Dells Lions Club and a member of the Jaycees when both clubs were active. The couple have four adult daughters, three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He isn’t involved in any service clubs currently but has a hobby farm.
Johnson, 96, said she moved to Wisconsin Dells with her husband Wilfred “Tim” Johnson in 1959 before moving back to Madison for his job for 10 years at Warf. The couple moved back to Wisconsin Dells in 1978 and remained lifelong residents ever since.
According to Dorothy Johnson, her husband was involved in the Wisconsin Dells community including the manager of Fort Dells and its properties along with the upper Dells boat tours. He was also on the Colonial Apartments board and the Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau board. Tim Johnson was the Wo-Zha-Wa parade’s grand marshal 20 years ago, shortly before he died. They were married for 54 years.
“I always thought he deserved the honor more than me,” Dorothy Johnson said. “He was prominent in the community.”
Dorothy Johnson was also involved in her own activities in the community serving as a member of the Bethany Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Dells and volunteering at a nursing home. She is also involved in the “Tuesday Club” a ladies club that meets once a month, she said.
Dorothy Johnson said her daughter, Pam, graduated from Wisconsin Dells High School in 1969. Originally from the Kickapoo Valley area, Johnson said her and her husband stayed in the Dells because of the friendly people and the natural beauty.
“It’s a small town, it’s a lot of people and it’s very friendly,” Johnson said. “It’s just a good area.”
Dorothy Johnson has two children, six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, with two more great-grandchildren on the way. Johnson said she is looking forward to waving to the crowd during the parade, she said.
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.