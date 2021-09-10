Longtime Wisconsin Dells residents selected as Wo-Zha-Wa parade grand marshals

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Buckminster said he worked at Big Joe Manufacturing and Badger Manufacturing during the off-season from the summer as well as sold cars. He was on the council for Bethany Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Dells. He was a charter member of the Wisconsin Dells Lions Club and a member of the Jaycees when both clubs were active. The couple have four adult daughters, three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He isn’t involved in any service clubs currently but has a hobby farm.

Johnson, 96, said she moved to Wisconsin Dells with her husband Wilfred “Tim” Johnson in 1959 before moving back to Madison for his job for 10 years at Warf. The couple moved back to Wisconsin Dells in 1978 and remained lifelong residents ever since.

According to Dorothy Johnson, her husband was involved in the Wisconsin Dells community including the manager of Fort Dells and its properties along with the upper Dells boat tours. He was also on the Colonial Apartments board and the Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau board. Tim Johnson was the Wo-Zha-Wa parade’s grand marshal 20 years ago, shortly before he died. They were married for 54 years.

“I always thought he deserved the honor more than me,” Dorothy Johnson said. “He was prominent in the community.”