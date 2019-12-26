Looking back on 2019: Columbus Journal selects top local news stories

If the board approves a referendum question, voters will make the final decision on whether to fund building improvements April 7.

2. Fall River superintendent abruptly fired

Michael Garrow’s four-year tenure as Fall River School District’s superintendent came to a quick end in late August.

On Aug. 23, after a lengthy closed session, the Fall River School Board voted to terminate Garrow’s contract. According to Board President Keith Miller, the district received a letter notifying the board of an alleged incident involving Garrow. Miller provided little information as to why Garrow was dismissed but confirmed it was for an incident outside Fall River School District. Despite an open records request from the Columbus Journal, the board still has not specified why Garrow was let go.

On Sept. 17, Miller did confirm Garrow was being investigated by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction. An open records request to the DPI didn’t shed much light on the investigation, stating only that Garrow was being investigated and releasing more information could impede the process. According to multiple news reports, Garrow faced an investigation from the Milton School Board while serving as superintendent in Milton in 2012. He resigned before the investigation was complete.