Los Corrales Authentic Mexican Restaurant opens in Wisconsin Dells

Los Corrales Authentic Mexican Restaurant in Wisconsin Dells will not only serve popular traditional Mexican dishes but also some menu items with a unique style.
Miguel Barboza opened his third location Dec. 2 with a soft opening at 505 Broadway St. in Wisconsin Dells, in what used to be an Italian restaurant. In addition to owning the Dells location with two partners, Barboza owns two other locations in Minnesota. While the restaurant has already opened, Barboza said the venue will offer food specials throughout the day for its grand opening in two weeks.
Barboza said what separates Los Corrales from other Mexican restaurants is the experience, quality staff and the food. While many traditional Mexican dishes like burritos, tacos and enchiladas line the menu, Chicago-style entrees commonly served at authentic Mexican restaurants are listed as well.
“There’s a lot of people who come to do vacation in the summer time and they are familiar with these dishes,” he said of the Chicago-style dishes. “It’s a big demand in these kind of dishes.”
He said the most popular Chicago-style dish is the Andres Molcajete made with pork, steak, chicken, shrimp, chorizo, grilled squash and onions marinated in green sauce and severed on a molcajete. Barboza said the grinding stone tool cooks and holds heat longer than a steal skillet. The dish is served with rice, beans, guacamole and tortillas.
Other popular Chicago-style dishes designed for three people or families include the Parrilladas de Mariscos made with various kinds of seafood and Parrilladas de Carne with various kinds of meat. Both are served on a heated grill. A traditionally popular item are the fajitas, made with marinated quality meats, Barboza said. The signature fajita is Ixtapa fajitas made with chicken, scallops and shrimp marinated with pineapple and topped with bell peppers.
“It’s delicious,” Barboza said of the fajita dish. “It is one of the main items we sell.”
Barboza, a Grand Rapids, Minnesota resident, opened Los Corrales in 2010. While on family vacations to the Dells, he took notice and fell in love with the natural beauty of the area and the many visiting tourists. He decided to take a risk and open one of his restaurants in the Dells when the opportunity came.
“This is the most beautiful area of (the) northern United States,” he said. “It’s amazing.”
Like other restaurants around the nation, it’s been tough for Barboza with the COVID-19 pandemic affecting many establishments. When business started to pick up in the months following a 40% to 45% decrease in the beginning of the pandemic, it started to slow down again when Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz ordered several measures shortly before Thanksgiving to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. One measure was ordering restaurants to serve only take-out and delivery until Dec. 18.
While it’s still a challenge, Barboza said the other locations have adapted with a drive-thru window and take-out.
“So far, it’s helping out a lot,” Barboza said.
Barboza was worried about the risk of opening another location with the COVID-19 pandemic still present. But, he realized life had to keep moving forward. He adopted the mindset that the pandemic will one day be in the past and life will go back to normal.
“I solely believe nothing is forever (and) this is going to pass through,” he said.
With the restaurant opening during the winter months and hitting the Dells' slow season, Barboza said he’s looking forward to introducing the restaurant to the community and becoming a part of it. He wants to get the restaurant involved in the school, churches and possibly sponsoring local baseball and softball teams.
The 7,000 square foot building has two floors for seating customers. Two bars are located in the facility, one upstairs and downstairs. The glass windows at the bar and entrance can be removed to create an outdoor atmosphere, which Barboza said he plans to use in the summer time.
He said customers will sit at every other table for social distancing, while also following sanitization guidelines and masks for employees.
For more information, call Los Corrales Authentic Mexican Restaurant at 608-254-6156 or visit its Facebook page. Its hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Takeout is also available and curbside pickup is available upon request.
