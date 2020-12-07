Los Corrales Authentic Mexican Restaurant opens in Wisconsin Dells

While it’s still a challenge, Barboza said the other locations have adapted with a drive-thru window and take-out.

“So far, it’s helping out a lot,” Barboza said.

Barboza was worried about the risk of opening another location with the COVID-19 pandemic still present. But, he realized life had to keep moving forward. He adopted the mindset that the pandemic will one day be in the past and life will go back to normal.

“I solely believe nothing is forever (and) this is going to pass through,” he said.

With the restaurant opening during the winter months and hitting the Dells' slow season, Barboza said he’s looking forward to introducing the restaurant to the community and becoming a part of it. He wants to get the restaurant involved in the school, churches and possibly sponsoring local baseball and softball teams.

The 7,000 square foot building has two floors for seating customers. Two bars are located in the facility, one upstairs and downstairs. The glass windows at the bar and entrance can be removed to create an outdoor atmosphere, which Barboza said he plans to use in the summer time.