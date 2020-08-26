Los Dells 2020 Latin music fest canceled

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Los Dells, the festival billed as the largest Latin music festival in the United States, has announced the cancellation of the event due to COVID-19.

“Following direction of government and health officials, as the situation continues to evolve, we have concluded that we cannot move forward with our event this year,” a statement from Los Dells 2020 reads. “We believe this is the best option for the well-being of our fans and the surrounding community, as well as the artists and our staff, partners, and everyone involved.”

Normally held Labor Day weekend at Woodside Mauston, no dates had been announced for the 2020 festival. The festival had not announced any artists either, with previous announcements for lineups in prior years coming in the early summer.

This year’s festival would have been the fourth edition of the event. Los Dells has featured some of the biggest names in Latin music the past three years, including Bad Bunny, Ozuna, Ximena Sariñana, Cuco, Banda MS, Daddy Yankee, Mana, and Wisin & Yandel. Each year the festival has also branched out by including chart-topping artists from rap or hip hop, including Cardi B, Flo Rida, and Logic.