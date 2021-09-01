Los Dells sets sights on 2022 return following postponement for second year

Los Dells has officially announced the festival will once again be postponed, with organizers looking at a return in 2022.

Billed as the largest Latin music festival in the United States, Los Dells has featured many of the largest names in Latin music and chart-topping rap and hip hop artists. Previous years of the event have seen performances by Cardi B, Logic, Bad Bunny, Ozuna, Daddy Yankee, Flor Rida, Ximena Sariñana, Cuco and CNCO, among others.

“We are glad to see the situation improving in 2021,” festival organizers said in a statement. “However, as we continue to gain more control over this evolving pandemic, we made the decision with health and safety in mind, to delay our return a little longer. We will not be hosting a 2021 edition of Los Dells.”

The festival is held Labor Day weekend at Woodside Mauston from 2017-2019, with the festival also cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19. Attendance numbers at previous festivals have approached 100,000 for the two-day event, bringing in visitors from around the country and world.