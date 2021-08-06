Lost 25 years, historic paintings rediscovered behind cabinets at Beaver Dam Middle School

It has all the ingredients of an international crime thriller: Mystery. Intrigue. Missing works of art. A seemingly unsolvable case.
The subjects are two paintings, nearly 6 feet by 8 feet which depict local industry and early settlement. One portrays a straining factory worker tightening bolts on a massive iron wheel. The other depicts French explorers Marquette and Joliet interacting with Native Americans, with the traders sharing a bear they may have shot with a flintlock rifle.
The industry canvas is unsigned. The voyageur painting has “Nutting” roughly dashed on the lower right hand corner.
Fortunately the mystery has been resolved and the missing art treasures have been recovered. Even after recovery, however, the art was still in danger. Only a last-minute intervention by the Dodge County Historical Society prevented two huge paintings from being discarded by those who did not recognize their value.
Remodeling leads to disappearance
“It all started when I went to Junior High School and saw these amazing paintings,” began Glen Link, past president of the Dodge County Historical Society and devoted history buff.
He laughed, indicating it was a joke.
His wife Barbara, a former Beaver Dam Middle School Principal, intervened.
“It began when the middle school was going to be remodeled,” said Barb. “Of course when the paintings were installed in the main stairwell in 1934 it was the high school. In 1995, the district was planning to redo the middle school. We were kind of under the gun to get the project done fast and in time for a fall opening.”
Work was continuing while school was in session, so classrooms were shared and areas under construction were being isolated from students and teachers. The situation was controlled pandemonium, Barb Link said.
“A demolition contractor came up to me and said, ‘Barb, we really should take those huge paintings down because we’re going to be doing a lot of jackhammering and I don’t want to be responsible for them.’ I said fine, and he said he would take care of them.”
“Everything came down to the wire with an open house, and school ready to restart after the summer,” Barb said. “I never looked at the wall. A couple months later I remembered the pictures. Nobody knew where they were. We looked all over and we couldn’t find them. It’s not like they could just disappear – but they had.”
The paintings were largely forgotten, although the Links and a few others held out hope that they might eventually be found. Some speculated they had gone into a dumpster, or taken by someone who saw their value. The only thing vaguely assumed was that they were gone, and were not likely to return.
“Which is a shame,” said Glen. “They do have value as they’re considered works of art and have historic significance.”
Barb eventually retired. Administrators changed. Slowly but surely the memory of the paintings was fading away.
Unexpected recovery
“About six weeks ago my nephew, who is in charge of information technology for the district, called and said the librarian had called him and wanted to know what to do with ‘those humungous big paintings.’ She thought they should be thrown away. Knowing the family’s interest my nephew said, ‘Are you kidding?’ He told the librarian, ‘No, no, no, don’t. Aunt Barbara has been looking for them for the past 25 years!’”
During the remodel the paintings had been placed against a wall and a row of cabinets had been placed in front of them. There was no reason to suspect that the paintings were there at all, but they had stood there unnoticed all that time.
“They were safe! They had been found,” Barb said.
Glen let the district know that the museum was interested, and they were quickly moved to 105 Park Ave. – the historical society’s home in the former Williams Free Library. There they will be prized as mementoes of Beaver Dam’s industrial heritage, and as valuable remembrances of the area’s native past.
“When I heard they were available I told the museum board that we had to take them to guarantee that nothing happens to them,” said Glen. “Here at the museum we see their value, not just monetarily but historically as well.”
Historic treasures
History buff Glen Link conducted some research that reveals the likely backstory of Beaver Dam’s two missing paintings.
According to his documentation, President Franklin D. Roosevelt was having dinner with some art lovers on Dec. 8, 1933. On Dec. 11, a notice went out to the press declaring that the Public Works of Art Project had begun. Artists who were suffering severely due to the Great Depression were hired immediately. Some were receiving paychecks by Dec. 20.
Artists were paid $42 a week. Commercial artists received $35 a week. Assistants received $15 a week.
Offices were established in the same 16 regional offices as the Civil Works Administration, charged with building roads, bridges and other infrastructure. Wisconsin was in Region 10, which included Illinois and Minnesota.
Works of art in the area included the two canvases at Beaver Dam High School and the Paul Bunyan murals in the UW-Madison Memorial Union. The murals in the Mayville Post Office are another local treasure.
In June 1934, the PWAP was eliminated because it was felt it had fulfilled its mission of stimulating artistic endeavors around the country. In total the project created 15,663 projects, including sculptures, murals, prints, paintings and other mediums. Many have been painted over or destroyed during the intervening years, although many still remain including the internationally famous murals in San Francisco’s Coit Tower.