Lost 25 years, historic paintings rediscovered behind cabinets at Beaver Dam Middle School

“It began when the middle school was going to be remodeled,” said Barb. “Of course when the paintings were installed in the main stairwell in 1934 it was the high school. In 1995, the district was planning to redo the middle school. We were kind of under the gun to get the project done fast and in time for a fall opening.”

Work was continuing while school was in session, so classrooms were shared and areas under construction were being isolated from students and teachers. The situation was controlled pandemonium, Barb Link said.

“A demolition contractor came up to me and said, ‘Barb, we really should take those huge paintings down because we’re going to be doing a lot of jackhammering and I don’t want to be responsible for them.’ I said fine, and he said he would take care of them.”

“Everything came down to the wire with an open house, and school ready to restart after the summer,” Barb said. “I never looked at the wall. A couple months later I remembered the pictures. Nobody knew where they were. We looked all over and we couldn’t find them. It’s not like they could just disappear – but they had.”