Lowell house damaged in fire Thursday

Firefighters responded to a house fire at 320 Mill St., Lowell, at 5:51 p.m. Thursday.

Clyman, Lowell and Reeseville fire departments responded and conducted fire suppression operations until 12:35 a.m., according to a press release. The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Clyman/Lowell/Reeseville Fire Departments, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin State Fire Marshal.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

No information about the cause of the fire is available at this time. The release also did not present any information about the extent of the damage or if there were any injuries.

According to online court records, David and Karen Christianson are the property owners.

Assisting at the scene were the Watertown, Hustisford, Juneau, Lebanon, Ashippun, Horicon, Fox Lake, Burnett, Beaver Dam, Hartford, Columbus, Waterloo, Johnson Creek, Lake Mills, Marshall, Sun Prairie, Rio, Fall River, and Ixonia fire departments. Also assisting were Lifestar, Mayville EMS, Lowell First Responders and the Dodge County Emergency Response Team.