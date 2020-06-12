You are the owner of this article.
Lowell man found guilty of arson
Police lights siren squad car, generic file photo 1.jpg
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

JUNEAU — A 41-year-old Lowell man was found guilty of arson on Friday for starting a fire in his basement in 2017.

Benjamin Mueller entered a no contest plea to the charge and was found guilty by Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Brian Pfitzinger.

According to the criminal complaint, emergency responders came to the house that Mueller had been sharing with his wife at 8:15 p.m. April 12, 2017, for a basement fire. Mueller was in the basement trying to get the fire out, and his wife could hear him coughing inside.

Mueller left the basement a few minutes later. According to the criminal complaint, the wife told police that the day before she had called Mueller out on a lie and that she told him that their marriage was over.

After speaking to the wife and other family members, police believed Mueller might have had a role in starting the fire. Mueller was the only one in the home when the fire started. The Iron Ridge Fire Chief said that the fire was contained to the basement but there were signs of significant smoke damage to the upper floors.

A deputy state fire marshal investigated the fire and determined that the fire originated in at least two areas within the basement and was the result of an open flame and gasoline.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled Sept. 11.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

