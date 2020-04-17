Lowell recount doesn't change result in trustee election

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The result in the Lowell Board of Trustees election remains the same following a recount.

In the April 7 election, Lowell voters had to mark a ballot for two trustees to elect out of three candidates. Jarad Landsee received 54 votes and was elected. George Anetsberger and incumbent Rita Luedke each received 37 votes, a tie. Anetsberger was selected after his name was drawn by the village clerk and Luedke asked for a recount.

Village Clerk Sandy Pocius said Friday that the recount was conducted Thursday night and there were no changes in the result. Landsee and Anetsberger will therefore be the two new trustees on the Lowell board.

Under Wisconsin law, a candidate may request a recount in an election with fewer than 4,000 votes if the difference were within 40 votes. There is no automatic recount and there is no filing fee if the difference is fewer than ten votes.

