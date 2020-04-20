LSC Communications announces nearly 400 layoffs at Baraboo facility

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

LSC Communications of Chicago began layoffs Monday that will affect about 393 of its Baraboo employees, according to a letter from Human Resources Vice President Rebecca Robertson to the state Department of Workforce Development.

Colleen Bradley, Human Resources manager at the Baraboo facility, declined to comment Monday on the details of the layoffs.

In the letter sent to Wisconsin Workforce Innovation and Opportunity, Robertson notes that COVID-19 has drastically reduced the business’ customer demand.

“As a result, LSC has made the very difficult decision to implement temporary layoffs of most employees working at the Baraboo Facility,” Robertson wrote. “The Company is providing as much notice as practicable to affected employees following sudden, dramatic and unforeseen drop in business related to the COVID-19 crisis.”

The business’ retail and catalog customers have decreased orders because of their own sales losses due to the coronavirus pandemic. The company is also affected by businesses outside of the United States because they have been affected by COVID-19 there as well, Robertson said.