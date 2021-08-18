Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes coming to Portage for library's community read Thursday

He said he contacted Barnes, the first African American lieutenant governor of Wisconsin and the second to ever hold statewide office, “on a whim” to see if he would be willing to speak to the Portage community on the issues addressed in McGhee’s book.

“It’s a unique opportunity, I think, for us to kind of bridge the gap between local and state government,” Baker said. “Obviously, I think when it comes to tackling big issues not just for our state but for our community, the more unified we can all be and the more advisement we can get from people that have decision-making and change-effectuating capabilities, the better.”

Community members have been submitting questions to the library over the last few weeks, which Baker compiled and will ask Barnes during a roughly 40-minute Q&A after the speech. According to Baker, they submitted “just enough,” so he didn’t have to pare them down.

Barnes, a Democrat, is running for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Republican Ron Johnson. However, Baker said the library has been approaching the event “from an apolitical perspective.” He said he wants people to come with an open mind even if they are “feeling resistant” to Barnes’ participation. Baker personally invited everyone on the Columbia County Board and the Portage city council to attend, he said.