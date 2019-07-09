If you go

What: Lucy’s Main Street Mercantile

Where: 273 East Main Street,. Reedsburg 53959

Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday. Wednesday noon to 7 p.m. Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Closed Sunday and Holiday’s.

Cost: Price depends on what vendors are charging.

Information: Lucy’s Mercantile Phone 608-768-3000. Email: LucysMerc@gmail.com. Lucy’s Main Street Mercantile Facebook page.