The products lining the shelves of Lucy’s Main Street Mercantile aren’t limited to just a handful of items .
The 2,000 square foot store includes two floors and 37 vendors with a diversity of items, ranging from art work and photography to homemade baked goods. The store also has several handmade items from soaps, Amish rugs, baby clothing and other gift items. The second floor contains vintage cameras and guitars from another vendor.
The store also offers products including olive oil from Equal Exchange, coffee from Wisconsin Dells based Bella Goose Coffee, cheese and meats from Deforest based Ehlenbach’s Cheese Chalet. Owner Betti Jo Dorava said the business is also planning to open classrooms for vendors to host lessons, like quilt making and painting.
She said vendors can rent space for a three month period. She said July 3 two to three small spots are left for a vendor to rent. The businesses is located at 273 East Main Street, in the former RadioShack that used to be a part of Lorraine’s Mini Mall.
Dorava said the community has been supportive of having Lucy’s Main Street Mercantile in the community since it opened July 1. A ribbon cutting ceremony was hosted by the Reedsburg Area Chamber of Commerce that morning.
La Valle resident Judi Himmel stopped in July 3 for her first visit to the new store. She said it is a “charming store” that includes a “nice variety” of items.
“I think it’s a very good addition to the downtown area,” Himmel said.
Dorava said she’s always had ideas throughout her life to start a business but never acted on them. The idea of starting Lucy’s Main Street Mercantile popped into her head at 4 a.m. one morning in April with the thought a public market crossing her mind, she said. When Lorraine’s Mini Mall Owners Peggy and Blaine Albert made the decision to part ways with RadioShack, Dorava decided to jump at the chance to pursue one of her long time dreams.
“I was really praying about an idea that could come to me and what I could do,” she said.
She named the store after the rescue dog she adopted from the Sauk County Humane Society 13 years ago. Dorava said her dog Lucy is an inspiration to her.
Dorava received assistance through the city’s Incubator Program that provides a grant to cover the first year of rent to new businesses. Some of the objectives of the program is to assist entrepreneurs in creating successful businesses and help introduce new businesses to the Reedsburg area, according to the city’s website.
Dorava said the store plans to host a Meet the Vendors evening with a date to be determined. Lucy’s Main Street Mercantile will host two artists during the Reedikulus Arts Crawl, scheduled for July 26. She said the business plans to participate in other events like the Distinctly Downtown Reedsburg’s Wine Walk scheduled for August 2, Fermentation Fest and Living Windows.
“We want to be really a good place for the community and for each person to grow their own idea,” she said.
