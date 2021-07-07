Luedtke chosen as 2021 Dodge County Fairest of the Fair

Alexis Luedtke was crowned as the 2021 Dodge County Fairest of the Fair Wednesday night at Bayside Supper Club in Beaver Dam.
The 21-year-old woman from Beaver Dam was chosen from a field of three that included Krista Justman, 22, of Mayville and Leslie Schreier, 17, of Burnett.
Alexis is the daughter of Jason and Tracie Luedtke. She is a senior at UW-Madison.
