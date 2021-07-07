 Skip to main content
Luedtke chosen as 2021 Dodge County Fairest of the Fair
Luedtke chosen as 2021 Dodge County Fairest of the Fair

Three 2021 Dodge County Fairest of the Fair contestants pose for a photo before Wednesday night's competition in Beaver Dam. From left are Leslie Schreier, Alexis Luedtke and Krista Justman.

 Kelly Simon

Alexis Luedtke was crowned as the 2021 Dodge County Fairest of the Fair Wednesday night at Bayside Supper Club in Beaver Dam.

The 21-year-old woman from Beaver Dam was chosen from a field of three that included Krista Justman, 22, of Mayville and Leslie Schreier, 17, of Burnett.

Fairest crowned

Alexis Luedtke, 21, poses for a photo Wednesday night in Beaver Dam after being named the 2021 Dodge County Fairest of the Fair.

Alexis is the daughter of Jason and Tracie Luedtke. She is a senior at UW-Madison.

This story will be updated.

Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.

