Luxury apartment building in Baraboo slated for spring completion

New luxury apartments in Baraboo will likely be occupied by late spring as workers plan to start putting in floors this week.
Matt Buswell, vice president of construction for Americon Construction Company, said the Rapid River project at 325 Lynn Street has been focusing on concrete but now workers will focus on putting in wood panels that will shape the four floors of the building.
“The whole building will be framed in three to four months,” Buswell said. “The goal is to get the roof on as quickly as we possibly can so we’re prepared and ready for the gloomy winter.”
Interior construction will continue and leasing is slated to begin by the end of spring 2022 by 3 Amigos Property Management of La Crosse. According to the company website, 3 Amigos owns properties in the La Crosse area, as well as Holmen, Whitehall and Iowa. Apartments will likely be leased in phases, beginning with the top floor and moving down.
Buswell said there will be 66 units, which will range from studios to three bedrooms. The luxury complex features amenities like balconies and central air in every apartment, a community room, workout area and an outdoor living space that will overlook the nearby Baraboo River. The four-story building will also have underground, heated parking for all tenants.
Director of Public Works Tom Pinion said work had been noticeable, with the concrete elevator shaft reaching to the sky and the “piles and piles of wood” at the site as structures begin to take visible shape. Once workers start putting in walls, it should “go up in a hurry,” Pinion said.
The 1.6 acre parcel along Lynn Street is one piece of a larger city plan to provide more housing, something the 2018 Housing Study and Needs Assessment published by the Sauk County Development Corporation identified as a need.
“The city recognizes the need for housing of all types,” Pinion said. “Certainly we believe the projects that are in progress...will address the majority of the housing needs. Not all in one fell swoop, so we have room to continue to do some others.”
In addition to the luxury apartment building, city officials have recently taken steps to develop a 128-acre parcel of land purchased by the city in 2001. The land, on the eastern outskirts of the city along the southern side of State Highway 33, is commonly referred to as the Jackson Property.
A Reedsburg-based developer entered into a tentative agreement to begin planning for housing along the parcel in late March. Since then, Baraboo Common Council members have approved the formation of a trail development and park space there as well as rezoned the parcel. Officials approved the formation of a new tax increment finance district in June to provide incentives for developers on the land.
TID 12 encompasses roughly 446 acres of land, including the Jackson parcels. The Eastside Corridor Study completed in 2017 calls for more development in the area, which stretches from the far east boundary of the city to East Elementary School, along Eighth Street to Kwik Trip.
Pinion said the current plan for about 57 acres of the Jackson Property includes the development of about 69 single family homes, six duplexes, six fourplexes and 11 apartment complexes that will hold 16 units.
“The duplexes and the fourplexes are more what I would refer to as the traditional starter homes, more economical, and then the single family homes are going to be a range depending on who the owner is going to be,” Pinion said, noting that a formal development agreement is set to be decided on by council members Aug. 10. “Everything is pointing in the right direction. We’re confident it will proceed.”
