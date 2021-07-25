Luxury apartment building in Baraboo slated for spring completion

New luxury apartments in Baraboo will likely be occupied by late spring as workers plan to start putting in floors this week.

Matt Buswell, vice president of construction for Americon Construction Company, said the Rapid River project at 325 Lynn Street has been focusing on concrete but now workers will focus on putting in wood panels that will shape the four floors of the building.

“The whole building will be framed in three to four months,” Buswell said. “The goal is to get the roof on as quickly as we possibly can so we’re prepared and ready for the gloomy winter.”

Interior construction will continue and leasing is slated to begin by the end of spring 2022 by 3 Amigos Property Management of La Crosse. According to the company website, 3 Amigos owns properties in the La Crosse area, as well as Holmen, Whitehall and Iowa. Apartments will likely be leased in phases, beginning with the top floor and moving down.

Buswell said there will be 66 units, which will range from studios to three bedrooms. The luxury complex features amenities like balconies and central air in every apartment, a community room, workout area and an outdoor living space that will overlook the nearby Baraboo River. The four-story building will also have underground, heated parking for all tenants.