Lyndon Station hosts 30th annual Parkfest
Lyndon Station hosts 30th annual Parkfest

The parade at Parkfest in Lyndon Station was July 31, the second day of festivities.

Lyndon Station hosted its 30th annual Parkfest celebration July 30-31 at Travis Fitzgerald Memorial Park.

The theme was “The Roaring 20s,” with many floats and people dressed in costumes recalling the days of bootleggers, jazz music, a booming economy and other events of the decade. Colors were black and white. Parkfest started with Friday Nights Lights Little League Exhibition followed by a softball tournament, live music and tractor pulls on that Friday evening.

Saturday evening featured a softball and cornhole tournament, inflatable rides, the fire department's water fight, music, parade and fireworks. Between 37 and 40 entrances were in the parade. A kiddie parade was held 15 minutes prior to the parade. Tricia Powers Demmin was the parade’s grand marshal.

Additional coverage of Parkfest parade is on our website www.wisconsindellsevents.com.

Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.

