Lyndon Station hosts 30th annual Parkfest

Elroy Fairest of the Fair Olivia Lulich waves to the crowd at the Parkfest parade in Lyndon Station July 31.
Members of the Lyndon Station Fire Department carry an American flag at the Parkfest parade in Lyndon Station July 31.
Members of the Mauston High School band march in Parkfest's parade in Lyndon Station July 31.
Parade Grand Marshal Tricia Powers Demmin waves to a crowd of people at Lyndon Station's 30th annual Parkfest parade July 31.
Eight-year-old Griffin Miller, Mauston, throws candy to parade attendees at Parkfest's annual parade July 31 in Lyndon Station.
Tom Scully drives at 1949 RTU Minneapolis Moline Tractor in Lyndon Station's Parkfest parade July 31.
Six-year-old Whitney Klapps of Mauston grabs candy at Parkfest in Lyndon Station July 31.
ERICA DYNES
The parade at Parkfest in Lyndon Station was July 31, the second day of festivities.
ERICA DYNES
Lyndon Station hosted its 30th annual Parkfest celebration July 30-31 at Travis Fitzgerald Memorial Park.
The theme was “The Roaring 20s,” with many floats and people dressed in costumes recalling the days of bootleggers, jazz music, a booming economy and other events of the decade. Colors were black and white. Parkfest started with Friday Nights Lights Little League Exhibition followed by a softball tournament, live music and tractor pulls on that Friday evening.
Saturday evening featured a softball and cornhole tournament, inflatable rides, the fire department's water fight, music, parade and fireworks. Between 37 and 40 entrances were in the parade. A kiddie parade was held 15 minutes prior to the parade. Tricia Powers Demmin was the parade’s grand marshal.
GALLERY: Lyndon Station's 30th annual Parkfest parade
