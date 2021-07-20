Lyndon Station Parkfest set for July 30-31

From 3-6 p.m. the Drinkin’ Mans Band offers live music and from 6-10 p.m. Billy Roadkill and Highway Committee perform. The event concludes with the “area’s best fireworks” by Chrome Fireworks at 10 p.m.

Coley said the event is “very kid-friendly,” with a variety of activities for children of all ages to enjoy.

“We have inflatables for the kids, the playground at the park, airbrush tattoos, the parade,” Coley said. “There’s lots of candy at the parade for the kids, and then our fireworks which are amazing.”

Each year one or two residents are chosen to be honored as parade marshal for the Parkfest parade. The parade marshal this year is Trisha Powers-Demmin.

“She’s being honored because she’s been one of our parade announcers,” Coley said. “She took over in honor of her dad… who used to do it.”

Member of the Lyndon Station park board Shane Fitzgerald, uncle of the park’s namesake Travis Fitzgerald, said Parkfest got its start in 1989 as a celebration of the renaming of the park to Travis Fitzgerald Memorial Park. Travis Fitzgerald lost his life in a gun-related accident at age 14.