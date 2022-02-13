MadHatters perform in Pardeeville Friday

When the MadHatters come to Pardeeville for their show on Friday those in attendance can expect to be entertained, and not only by the group’s wide-range of a cappella performances, but by a group of guys who like to have a lot of fun when they take the stage.

“Our goal when we perform is to engage the audience as much as possible, make them feel that they are a part of our show,” said Haakon Schriefer, a current member of the MadHatters. “We’re going to be doing some old classic songs. We’re going to be doing some new stuff that they might not have heard, with some jokes and comedy mixed in there too. But, I think overall, just a very entertaining night of music and fun for everyone. That’s always our goal.”

The MadHatters are an all-men’s a capella group made up of undergraduate students from University of Wisconsin-Madison. The group, which was founded in 1997, has performed at a variety of venues over the years, including the Orpheum Theater and Overture Center in Madison. They have also performed at the Governor's Mansion and the White House.

Patrick Doheny is a member of the MadHatters, and the group’s music director. As the music director, Doheny runs rehearsals, picks the songs the group will sing and is in charge of the on-stage performances.

Doheny said the group holds auditions for new members twice a year, at the start of each semester, and only a select few will be chosen to become part of the MadHatters.

“We have them sing a little verse and chorus of the song that they’ve chosen for us, and we’ll do a little range test, then ask them a few questions, and then a certain percent of the people we audition, we call them back,” Doheny said. “A normal fall semester we will get anywhere from 50 to 70 people that will audition, and we usually end up taking maybe two to five.”

One of the members of the MadHatters who will perform in Pardeeville is Roderick Li, who is the group’s vocal percussionist. Li, who is from China, plays an important role for the a cappella group.

“The vocal percussionist is basically our human drum set. They make a lot of really cool and strange sounds that sound like drums and a lot of other rhythm-section instruments,” Doheny said. “I think it is pretty clear when you hear a show, it sounds like we have a drummer, and especially with a microphone, he can do some pretty amazing things. So he kind of holds everything down for us.”

When thinking about college a cappella groups, many people probably think of the popular “Pitch Perfect” movie franchise. The musical comedies, which are loosely based on the non-fiction book by the same name, and star Anna Kendrick, follows the Barden Bellas as they try to win a collegiate a cappella competition.

Many of the MadHatters don’t do collegiate a cappella competitions, but Schriefer said some of the stereotypes from the “Pitch Perfect” movies are true when it comes to what the MadHatters do.

“There certainly is some aspect of that (movie) that probably holds,” Schriefer said. “We kind of do song swaps with some of the other groups (on campus) once in a while. We sing for them, they sing for us and we give each other feedback, and we do social things with them once in a while too. You see a little bit of that as well.”

The MadHatters traditionally perform shows all over Wisconsin and the Midwest, but that changed when the COVID pandemic began in 2020. Since then, most of the MadHatters’ shows have been on or around campus in Madison, but the group did have its first show outside of Madison on Feb. 4 when it performed in Sauk Prairie.

Next up is a show that begins at 6:30 p.m. Friday, in the Lenz Auditorium at Pardeeville High School. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door, available at pasdwi.org/community/events.cfm.

Schriefer said the group is really looking forward to hitting the road once again.

“We’re very excited to come to Pardeeville. I think for us, we always look forward to coming to these smaller towns and getting out of Madison a little ways and kind of sharing our experiences in other places,” Schriefer said. “And for a lot of guys who are from the state, this is kind of a way to experience the entire state of Wisconsin. I think that is something we are very much looking forward to. We hope to see a lot of people there. It’s always more fun when you can fill an auditorium. Hopefully we can pack that thing and give everyone a great night.”