Madison man accused of stealing vehicle in Portage leading police on chase

A 36-year-old Madison man was arrested Thursday after allegedly stealing a vehicle in Portage and leading police on a chase that ended with a crash.

According to a press release, Columbia County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call Thursday afternoon reporting a vehicle stolen in the city of Portage. A short time later an off-duty Rio police officer spotted the vehicle south bound on State Highway 51 south of Portage. The vehicle continued south until Columbia County Deputies were able to catch up to it north of Poynette. A chase ensued on several backroads north of Poynette until the vehicle drove through a stop sign at the intersection County Highway CS/Q at State Highway 22. The vehicle crashed into a northbound vehicle on State Highway 22 causing the northbound vehicle to roll over.

There were two individuals in the vehicle that was struck and they were taken by ambulance to UW Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The individual in the stolen vehicle was taken into custody at the scene after he attempted to flee on foot, and was transported to Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital.

Marcin Staszak will face charges of vehicle theft, fleeing/eluding, operating after revocation, operating while intoxicated 6th offense causing injury, and a probation violation.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Poynette Police Department, Rio Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Portage Police Department, Poynette Fire and EMS, Arlington EMS, and towing services from Browns and Blystones Towing.