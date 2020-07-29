Madison man arrested hours after prison release for allegedly fleeing police

TOWN OF TRENTON – A 40-year-old Madison man was arrested Wednesday morning after he allegedly fled a domestic violence incident reported on Highway 151 minutes after he was released from prison.
According to a press release, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 9:43 a.m. that a woman had exited a car on Highway 151 near Highway C between Waupun and Beaver Dam after an incident of domestic violence.
A Dodge County Sheriff’s Office deputy located the vehicle on Highway 151 near Highway G in Beaver Dam and attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle fled south on Highway G striking and caused damage to a motorcycle near Highway S. The vehicle continued south fleeing at high speeds, traveling in the wrong lane of traffic. When the vehicle reached Lowell, it failed to stop at the stop sign of Beaver Dam Street and Mill Street and drove into the lawn south of the intersection crashing into several small trees. The driver exited the car and fled on foot but was arrested a short distance away by multiple deputies and the sheriff who all converged on the area.
Equon Hopkins treated at Columbus Memorial Hospital for minor injuries resulting from the vehicle crash with the trees. He was booked into the Dodge County Jail and charges are being requested for eluding an officer, hit and run attended vehicle, endangering safety by reckless driving and domestic battery. Other citations for traffic violations are also likely.
It was discovered that Hopkins had just been released from Dodge Correctional Institution in Waupun at 9 a.m. after serving time in the Wisconsin Department of Corrections Prison System. He had been sentenced to prison in 2013 for intent to sell heroin.
“The alleged actions of this individual were not only dangerous to the public but domestic violence toward another person is never acceptable and will always end in an arrest,” Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said. “Furthermore, attempting to flee from a law enforcement officer is a very serious offense and we will do everything possible to bring those individuals to justice. Had this individual stayed at the scene, he likely would have faced misdemeanor charges of battery, but the actions of fleeing led to much more serious felony actions. Fortunately, no one else was injured due to the reckless, selfish and dangerous act of fleeing.”
Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.
