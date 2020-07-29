Madison man arrested hours after prison release for allegedly fleeing police

It was discovered that Hopkins had just been released from Dodge Correctional Institution in Waupun at 9 a.m. after serving time in the Wisconsin Department of Corrections Prison System. He had been sentenced to prison in 2013 for intent to sell heroin.

“The alleged actions of this individual were not only dangerous to the public but domestic violence toward another person is never acceptable and will always end in an arrest,” Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said. “Furthermore, attempting to flee from a law enforcement officer is a very serious offense and we will do everything possible to bring those individuals to justice. Had this individual stayed at the scene, he likely would have faced misdemeanor charges of battery, but the actions of fleeing led to much more serious felony actions. Fortunately, no one else was injured due to the reckless, selfish and dangerous act of fleeing.”