Madison man pleads no contest in domestic abuse cases

A Madison man received probation after pleading no contest in domestic abuse cases.

James R. Tiedeman, 37, pleaded no contest to a 2021 felony charge of failure to comply and 2019 misdemeanor counts of resistance and domestic abuse disorderly conduct in the domestic abuse cases. Judge W. Andrew Voigt found Tiedeman guilty on the charges and withheld sentencing. The judge set 24 months of probation in each case at a plea and sentencing hearing Thursday. Other charges were dismissed.

Tiedeman must pay $1,304 in court costs and accept any recommended therapy.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called in January to a residence in the town of Marcellon by a resident who said a male family member was attacking a female family member in the home.

James Tiedeman, 36, was arrested and transferred to a local hospital for the medical treatment, according to the release.

Tiedeman allegedly attacked his the woman, broke a photo frame and used a piece of the broken glass as a weapon while arguing with the woman he held down. Tiedeman then barricaded himself in a bedroom before deputies arrived, Sheriff Roger Brandner said at the time.