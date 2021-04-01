Madison man sentenced to jail for car chase

A Madison man was sentenced to jail Thursday after being charged with eluding law enforcement in a car chase.
Timothy Pritchett, 36, was charged in July 2020 with felony eluding and misdemeanor resistance in Dodge County Circuit Court. During a plea hearing Thursday, Pritchett pleaded guilty to the felony charge, according to court records. Judge Joseph Sciascia accepted the plea. The misdemeanor charge and related traffic charges were dismissed but read in.
Sciascia sentenced Pritchett to 12 months in the Dodge County Jail with Huber work and transfer privileges with no objection to electronic monitoring, costs and DNA surcharge.
According to the criminal complaint, a Dodge County sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle going south on Highway 151 near Forest Road around 6:10 a.m. June 14, 2020. The deputy reported stopping the vehicle driven by Pritchett for a speed violation. The complaint says the vehicle was going 69 mph in a 55 mph construction zone per a radar reading.
The deputy claimed he could smell an odor of marijuana from the car and reported finding Pritchett speaking loudly and rapidly with rigid movements and without eye contact. Pritchett said he was returning from DJing at a club in Green Bay where people were smoking marijuana.
When the deputy later asked Pritchett to step out of the vehicle to conduct a probable cause search, Pritchett refused, rolled up the windows and locked the doors, and then drove off at a high rate of speed, initiating a pursuit. The deputy had advised that he would break the window to remove Pritchett from the vehicle if he did not get out.
The pursuit continued south on Highway 151 for about 5.5 miles and a top speed of 121 mph as Pritchett passed vehicles and drove in the shoulder and closed lanes. The pursuit was terminated south of Highway 73.
Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.