Madison man sentenced to jail for car chase

A Madison man was sentenced to jail Thursday after being charged with eluding law enforcement in a car chase.

Timothy Pritchett, 36, was charged in July 2020 with felony eluding and misdemeanor resistance in Dodge County Circuit Court. During a plea hearing Thursday, Pritchett pleaded guilty to the felony charge, according to court records. Judge Joseph Sciascia accepted the plea. The misdemeanor charge and related traffic charges were dismissed but read in.

Sciascia sentenced Pritchett to 12 months in the Dodge County Jail with Huber work and transfer privileges with no objection to electronic monitoring, costs and DNA surcharge.

According to the criminal complaint, a Dodge County sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle going south on Highway 151 near Forest Road around 6:10 a.m. June 14, 2020. The deputy reported stopping the vehicle driven by Pritchett for a speed violation. The complaint says the vehicle was going 69 mph in a 55 mph construction zone per a radar reading.

The deputy claimed he could smell an odor of marijuana from the car and reported finding Pritchett speaking loudly and rapidly with rigid movements and without eye contact. Pritchett said he was returning from DJing at a club in Green Bay where people were smoking marijuana.