Madison Street businesses have a wish list to beautify the Beaver Dam area with murals

An idea to place murals on Madison Street in Beaver Dam is not new, but it has been added to the wish lists for two women who seek to beautify the neighborhood.
The Mad Street Art Initiative was started three years ago by Linda Chipman from Chippy’s Popcorn Creations and Laura Goral from the Habitat for Humanity Restore – Beaver Dam. The goal was to bring an urban art influence to the area in Beaver Dam.
“We are about 10 percent funded for our first mural,” Chipman said.
A single mural would cost around $10,000, but Chipman said they are hoping that there will be a desire to support the project throughout the community.
Both women wanted to see a more urban plan for the murals, but said the Wall Dog Mural Festival downtown in 2017 influenced them as well. Goral said an art influence on Madison Street would help the area.
“We are passionate about the Madison Street area and revitalizing our area and the art piece would be an integral part of that,” Goral said.
Two artists have been chosen for the project already: Irineo Medina and Brooklyn Doby. Chipman saw some of Medina’s work first hand while in Kewaskum and found Doby while online. Both Wisconsin artists have artwork that features diversity.
The first mural would go on the north side of the Habitat building.
“Currently they loosely have a vision for the mural,” Chipman said.
After the funding is arranged, a more concrete design would emerge, Chipman said. Ideally three to four murals would be displayed on businesses down the street.
Any information about the project or finding out more about donating to the project can be sent to Chipman by email at ljoychip@gmail.com or by text at 920-763-8850. Checks should be made out to the Dodge County Center for the Arts with a memo line that says Mad Street Art Initiative. The checks can be mailed to DCCA, PO Box 442, Beaver Dam, WI 53916-0442.