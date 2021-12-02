 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Madison Street businesses have a wish list to beautify the Beaver Dam area with murals
0 Comments
alert featured

Madison Street businesses have a wish list to beautify the Beaver Dam area with murals

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

An idea to place murals on Madison Street in Beaver Dam is not new, but it has been added to the wish lists for two women who seek to beautify the neighborhood.

The Mad Street Art Initiative was started three years ago by Linda Chipman from Chippy’s Popcorn Creations and Laura Goral from the Habitat for Humanity Restore – Beaver Dam. The goal was to bring an urban art influence to the area in Beaver Dam.

Madison Street businesses have a wish list to beautify the Beaver Dam area with murals

Linda Chipman and Laura Goral sit on a picnic bench on the side of the Habitat for Humanity Restore -- Beaver Dam on Wednesday. The two woman have organized the Mad Street Art Initative with the hope of adding murals to Madison Street in Beaver Dam. The first mural would be put on the side of the Restore building.

“We are about 10 percent funded for our first mural,” Chipman said.

A single mural would cost around $10,000, but Chipman said they are hoping that there will be a desire to support the project throughout the community.

Beaver Dam community members paint tiles June 12 to be used in the making of mosaic murals honoring hometown artists Nancy Zieman and Lois Ehlert.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Both women wanted to see a more urban plan for the murals, but said the Wall Dog Mural Festival downtown in 2017 influenced them as well. Goral said an art influence on Madison Street would help the area.

“We are passionate about the Madison Street area and revitalizing our area and the art piece would be an integral part of that,” Goral said.

State Street murals (copy)

Brooklyn Doby, a recent Edgewood College graduate, paints a mural on the exterior of Moxe Health as the business is boarded up on State Street in Madison, =June 3, 2020.

Two artists have been chosen for the project already: Irineo Medina and Brooklyn Doby. Chipman saw some of Medina’s work first hand while in Kewaskum and found Doby while online. Both Wisconsin artists have artwork that features diversity.

The first mural would go on the north side of the Habitat building.

“Currently they loosely have a vision for the mural,” Chipman said.

After the funding is arranged, a more concrete design would emerge, Chipman said. Ideally three to four murals would be displayed on businesses down the street.

Any information about the project or finding out more about donating to the project can be sent to Chipman by email at ljoychip@gmail.com or by text at 920-763-8850. Checks should be made out to the Dodge County Center for the Arts with a memo line that says Mad Street Art Initiative. The checks can be mailed to DCCA, PO Box 442, Beaver Dam, WI 53916-0442.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

President Biden Lays Out New COVID Roadmap

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News