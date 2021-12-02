Madison Street businesses have a wish list to beautify the Beaver Dam area with murals

An idea to place murals on Madison Street in Beaver Dam is not new, but it has been added to the wish lists for two women who seek to beautify the neighborhood.

The Mad Street Art Initiative was started three years ago by Linda Chipman from Chippy’s Popcorn Creations and Laura Goral from the Habitat for Humanity Restore – Beaver Dam. The goal was to bring an urban art influence to the area in Beaver Dam.

“We are about 10 percent funded for our first mural,” Chipman said.

A single mural would cost around $10,000, but Chipman said they are hoping that there will be a desire to support the project throughout the community.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Both women wanted to see a more urban plan for the murals, but said the Wall Dog Mural Festival downtown in 2017 influenced them as well. Goral said an art influence on Madison Street would help the area.

“We are passionate about the Madison Street area and revitalizing our area and the art piece would be an integral part of that,” Goral said.