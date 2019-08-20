Madison Street is closed due to a major gas line break Tuesday, according to the Beaver Dam Fire Department.
Beaver Dam Fire Chief Alan Mannel said about 80 households were without gas and electricity due to the line being cut on western side of the street.
Traffic is being detoured around the 700 and 800 blocks of Madison Street.
The gas line was hit during construction. The street is closed starting at Martha Street going south. Alliant Energy is on the scene.
The fire department said the situation is safe, but people should take care to avoid the area. Gas and electric service will be out for several hours.
Beaver Dam Police Department is assisting at the scene.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)