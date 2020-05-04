Madison woman charged with role in Columbia County prison escape

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Police tracked a cell phone to help locate two men who escaped from Columbia Correctional Institution, according to a criminal complaint filed against a woman accused of helping them.

Inmates Thomas Deering and James Newman escaped from the prison April 16. They were taken into custody the next day in Illinois.

Katherine R. Wooderick, 46, of Madison, faces 12 years in prison and $20,000 in fines if convicted of two counts of being a party to an escape. She had an initial appearance via video on April 29 before Columbia County Circuit Court Judge Todd Hepler and was ordered to be held on $10,000 signature bond. She was released from jail on her own recognizance.

According to the criminal complaint, during the escape Deering and Newman were picked up by a cab at the Best Western in Portage.

They asked the cab driver to take them to Madison, but the driver took them to the Piggly Wiggly in Poynette, because she could not go beyond a 10-mile radius of Portage. Detectives watched surveillance video from the Piggly Wiggly and saw the cab arriving at 5:23 a.m. and remaining in the parking lot for 10 minutes.