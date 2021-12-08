Maestro to take final bow: Zeman steps down after 30 years

Richard Zeman will take his final bow as music director of the Beaver Dam Area Orchestra at the annual Holiday Concert this Saturday in the Beaver Dam High School Auditorium.
According to the salt-and-pepper haired musician, it’s time. He arrived in Beaver Dam in 1983 as a student-teacher, and started his first job as band director in fall of 1983.
“There was an opening. I applied for it, got it and stayed for 34 years,” he said. “We grew to love the city and all it offers. It’s a great place to raise a family. It’s a hard place to leave because there’s always something happening.”
Beaver Dam Area Orchestra Board President Marge Jorgensen said Zeman and his wife will be missed.
“Rich has been the consummate director for us during his time here,” said Jorgensen. “We have appreciated his talent and his energy. He will be missed, but we wish him and his family lots of happiness and adventure in this new phase of life.”
The saxophone is his instrument and jazz is his passion, which makes the orchestra an unlikely pairing.
“A saxophone is not a normal member of a symphony orchestra,” he said, “but I enjoyed conducting. I conducted bands and had some background teaching strings. I was really intrigued by the prospect of working with adults, so when the orchestra opportunity came along I saw it as a challenge – especially following someone as beloved as Mr. Wood. Had I known then what I know now, I don’t know that I would have gone for it...”
It will be the end of a 30-year stint that began in 1991, when Zeman took on the role filled for more than 35 years by group founder Glenn Wood. There have only been two directors since the group was formed in 1954.
Zeman repeated a piece of advice that has always served him well: “You don’t know what you don’t know, and the people you’re teaching don’t know either. Hopefully you can stay a step ahead, and learn something in the process. Luckily I was confident and arrogant and knew that I could do it – and it was fun.”
Nearly a dozen musicians have played with the group for 30 to 50 years.
“They’re still vibrant and useful as musicians,” said Zeman. “Some have driven from Hartford, West Bend, Fond du Lac and Madison to rehearse and to perform for all those years,” said Zeman. “It’s not so much what we played or where we played, but the dedication of all these musicians, near and far, that I find so remarkable.”
One of those musicians, Judy Heffron, has been playing with the group since Zeman took charge.
“Rich really challenged us as musicians which in turn made us better,” she said. “That’s quite an achievement when you have people of all different playing abilities both young and old. He gave us real music, not just watered-down arrangements, and he challenged us to do harder pieces.”
Zeman prepared parting remarks for his last rehearsal on Monday night, and could not promise to hold back his tears.
“The nutshell is what does 30 years with this group mean?” Zeman said. “By the numbers it’s 1,000-plus Monday night rehearsals. It’s 100-plus concerts. It’s 250-plus different musicians. To me personally it’s the people. Nobody’s getting paid. Nobody’s getting mileage. I don’t know a lot of people who would do that. That’s one remarkable thing about it. Another is that it’s organic. It was passed on to me, but it’s time to pass it along to the next person. It changes all the time. It has been a joy to nurture it as best as I could and to hand it off to somebody that I respect.”
He concluded, “You know when you know. I hope I’m leaving it better than when I got it. I believe the orchestra is stronger, the musicians play better and it’s more popular now. It’s the right time to do this.”
He and wife Cheryl are sad to be leaving Beaver Dam, but are eager to be closer to family in northern Wisconsin and the Twin Cities. He and Cheryl recently moved to Hudson with hopes of buying a home in that area sometime in the near future.
Erin Ebersole – a former student of Zeman and director of the Beaver Dam Community Band through the next summer season, will be the new orchestra director starting next fall.