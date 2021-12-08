Maestro to take final bow: Zeman steps down after 30 years

It will be the end of a 30-year stint that began in 1991, when Zeman took on the role filled for more than 35 years by group founder Glenn Wood. There have only been two directors since the group was formed in 1954.

Zeman repeated a piece of advice that has always served him well: “You don’t know what you don’t know, and the people you’re teaching don’t know either. Hopefully you can stay a step ahead, and learn something in the process. Luckily I was confident and arrogant and knew that I could do it – and it was fun.”

Nearly a dozen musicians have played with the group for 30 to 50 years.

“They’re still vibrant and useful as musicians,” said Zeman. “Some have driven from Hartford, West Bend, Fond du Lac and Madison to rehearse and to perform for all those years,” said Zeman. “It’s not so much what we played or where we played, but the dedication of all these musicians, near and far, that I find so remarkable.”

One of those musicians, Judy Heffron, has been playing with the group since Zeman took charge.