Magnet fisher finds grenade in Beaver Dam River

A bomb squad disposed of a grenade found in the Beaver Dam River Monday.

According to a press release from the Beaver Dam Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 222 Madison St., by the dam, with a report of a found grenade around 4:40 p.m.. Someone was magnet fishing, which involves using a magnet in the water to catch metal objects, and caught a grenade.

The grenade was examined and found to be real and possibly live. A Dane County Bomb Squad team arrived to help dispose of the grenade.

The bomb squad was unable to determine if the grenade was actually live without further testing due to decay from being the water but still took precautions. The bridge over the dam was shut down for about two hours as the bomb squad removed the grenade and disposed of it befor determining the area was safe.

