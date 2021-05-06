Main Street Mayville boosting brand

MAYVILLE – Main Street Mayville Inc. is getting a new logo and a shared tool kit for the entire business community to build value and equity around community identity.
As one of 35 communities selected for the Wisconsin Main Street Program sponsored by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, Main Street Mayville Inc. was awarded a two-day branding development visit that took place earlier this week. About a dozen business owners and community leaders met with three branding and marketing specialists to share ideas of what makes the community unique and ways to draw customers to the area.
Main Street Mayville Director Dawn Gindt led the group on a walking tour of three businesses that have been undergoing major changes over the past year.
First on the tour was the refurbished Audubon Hotel and Event Venue that serves as an anchor in the downtown. The hotel, which features a cupola on top, was built in 1886 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Rooms are currently available for rent and its bar is preparing to open to the public.
Next on the tour was the Open Door Coffeehouse, which is expanding and moving from its current location into the former Lloyd’s Appliance store. The building was built in 1911 as the May Theater. Still under construction, owner Amber Schraufnagel said her hope is to be open for business by the end of the month. The nonprofit business blends together a coffee shop and life skills development center for families.
Sweet Pea’s Pies closed out the tour with a walk through the beginnings of its remodel on the corner Music Block building from 1897. The wholesale pie business is relocating to Mayville from Minnesota and will operate a small storefront selling pies and ice cream. Owner Rachel Smith said she hopes to eventually provide a space behind the store for customers to sit and enjoy a treat while overlooking the Rock River.
“Your community really comes off as unbelievably quaint, like there’s a charm here that is pretty special,” said Ben Muldrow, branding specialist working with the WEDC.
Discussions took place following the tour that focused on ways to create an environment that’s inviting to shoppers, workers and visitors while preserving the historical character. They also talked about the need to establish cooperation by building partnerships with the various groups that have a stake in the commercial district.
On Tuesday, Muldrow revealed a design for logo along with several brand extension plans that will eventually lead to new signage. The city of Mayville is having a new gateway sign made out of large steel letters that will be placed on the corner of Horicon and Main Streets.
Gindt said all the logo options will be discussed with the Main Street Mayville board before a final decision is made. Muldrow used a silhouette of the Rotary Clock in his design, but said since Mayville has an abundance of iconic architecture the clock could easily be swapped out with either a silhouette of the Audubon Hotel or White Limestone School cupolas.
Mayville’s Common Council approved a resolution last month to close Allen Street between Main and School Streets from the middle of June until the end of October. The move was made following a recommendation of the city’s Community Development Authority to provide a downtown entertainment area. Muldrow said he chose to feature the Rotary Clock in his design because it sits at that Allen Street location (it is temporarily missing due to an auto accident).
He said after touring the Main Street area, he thinks the street closure is a step in the right direction to bring the public into the business district.
“If there is anything that felt missing from the community it is the opportunity to visibly show people that people enjoy your downtown,” he said.
