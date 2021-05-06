Main Street Mayville boosting brand

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sweet Pea’s Pies closed out the tour with a walk through the beginnings of its remodel on the corner Music Block building from 1897. The wholesale pie business is relocating to Mayville from Minnesota and will operate a small storefront selling pies and ice cream. Owner Rachel Smith said she hopes to eventually provide a space behind the store for customers to sit and enjoy a treat while overlooking the Rock River.

“Your community really comes off as unbelievably quaint, like there’s a charm here that is pretty special,” said Ben Muldrow, branding specialist working with the WEDC.

Discussions took place following the tour that focused on ways to create an environment that’s inviting to shoppers, workers and visitors while preserving the historical character. They also talked about the need to establish cooperation by building partnerships with the various groups that have a stake in the commercial district.

On Tuesday, Muldrow revealed a design for logo along with several brand extension plans that will eventually lead to new signage. The city of Mayville is having a new gateway sign made out of large steel letters that will be placed on the corner of Horicon and Main Streets.