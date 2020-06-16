You are the owner of this article.
Majority of Beaver Dam residents have completed the census
Photo 1

The Census Bureau last month released a "report card" showing it had gotten more accurate while still preserving the privacy of census responses. 

 JONATHAN WEISS, TRIBUNE NEWS SERVICE

Beaver Dam has had a 74.1 percent participation rate in the 2020 U.S. Census it was reported Monday.

Beaver Dam Mayor Becky Glewen told the Beaver Dam City Council there is still work to do to get Beaver Dam to 100 percent.

The U.S. Constitution mandates a headcount every 10 years of every person residing in the United States and its territories, regardless of age, race, ethnic group, religion or citizenship.

A complete and accurate census count significantly impacts both state and local communities. Legislative representation in the U.S. House of Representatives is apportioned based on census data. The number of House Representatives for each state is re-determined by census counts every 10 years.

Residents should have gotten a paper form to fill out. Glewen said those who missed and can no longer find that they can call-in: 1-844-330-2020(English) 1-844-468-2020(Spanish) The phone line is open 6 a.m. until 1 p.m. 

Anyone needing additional help can go to Beaver Dam Community Library to utilize the computers there. 

To participate in the census visit 2020census.gov or by phone at 844-330-2020.

