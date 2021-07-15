 Skip to main content
Man accused of threatening Portage cab company employee with knife
Man accused of threatening Portage cab company employee with knife

Columbia County Courthouse wide shot stock

The Columbia County Courthouse is seen in downtown Portage.

 BRAD ALLEN/Daily Register

A man was charged with reckless endangerment after being accused of threatening a cab company employee with a knife.

Marco Figueroa, 33, was charged with felony second-degree recklessly endangering safety in Columbia County Circuit Court on July 7. Judge W. Andrew Voigt set $2,000 cash bond. He cannot have contact with the victim or the cab company. He is still in custody as of Thursday afternoon, according to online records.

According to the criminal complaint, Portage law enforcement were called to Portage Cab Company around 11:55 p.m., July 6, for a report of a man menacing an employee with a knife. When police arrived, the man had run from the scene.

Police later caught up with the man and identified him as Marco Figueroa. The complaint says police had contact with Figueroa earlier in the day when he was found illegally riding a freight train. An officer ordered Figueroa to drop the knife, and he did. Officers then handcuffed Figueroa, who displayed signs of intoxication.

The cab company employee reported returning to the company location to use the bathroom and heat up food. He said that he exited his van, reaching in to retrieve an item, and saw Figueroa standing about two feet away with a knife. The employee said Figueroa began making stabbing motions at him, and he lifted him arm to defend himself and pushed the blade away. The employee then retreated into the van and locked the door.

The employee told law enforcement that Figueroa stood at the window yelling "come on" and began hitting the windows with the knife.

Another employee reported witnessing the incident.

A pre-trial conference is scheduled for Sept. 14.

