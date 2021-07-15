Man accused of threatening Portage cab company employee with knife

A man was charged with reckless endangerment after being accused of threatening a cab company employee with a knife.

Marco Figueroa, 33, was charged with felony second-degree recklessly endangering safety in Columbia County Circuit Court on July 7. Judge W. Andrew Voigt set $2,000 cash bond. He cannot have contact with the victim or the cab company. He is still in custody as of Thursday afternoon, according to online records.

According to the criminal complaint, Portage law enforcement were called to Portage Cab Company around 11:55 p.m., July 6, for a report of a man menacing an employee with a knife. When police arrived, the man had run from the scene.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Police later caught up with the man and identified him as Marco Figueroa. The complaint says police had contact with Figueroa earlier in the day when he was found illegally riding a freight train. An officer ordered Figueroa to drop the knife, and he did. Officers then handcuffed Figueroa, who displayed signs of intoxication.