A man was arrested in Beaver Dam after being suspected of trying to enter someone's vehicle early Monday morning.
According to Beaver Dam Police Chief John Kreuziger, someone reported scaring off a man who was on his property and trying to enter his vehicle in the 700 block of North University Avenue at 3:31 a.m. The suspect was located around East Burnett Street and North University Avenue. He was arrested for trespassing and disorderly conduct and taken to jail.
Kreuziger said a criminal complaint would be coming for charges. Nothing had been filed as of Monday afternoon.
Over the past few weeks, many residents have reported individuals entering their unlocked vehicles and unsecured homes and sometimes stealing change or valuables. Most of the reported incidents have occurred in the south part of the city. The thefts and burglaries remain under investigation.
"We're still trying to piece this all together to see how many suspects we have in different areas of the city," Kreuziger said.
Kreuziger said he wanted to thank the public for its help. Many people provided video surveillance footage. Law enforcement officials recommend keeps doors and windows locked to guard against possible thefts and burglaries.
Meanwhile, Sauk and Columbia Counties have been hit with reports of people entering unlocked vehicles, grabbing garage door openers and then using them to gain entry into homes.
