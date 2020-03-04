Man arrested for fifth OWI in Sauk County

Sauk County officials arrested a man for operating while intoxicated Feb. 28, the seventh such arrest in the county this year.

Red Granite native Nathan P. Flanagan, 35, was driving a Chevrolet Silverado down westbound Highway 14, toward Spring Green. According to Sauk County sheriff Chip Meister, his department first received a call at 12:40 p.m., citing a driver traveling erratically.

Flanagan appeared to be impaired at the scene, and the responding deputy took him into custody. Upon searching Flanagan and his vehicle, the deputy discovered cocaine, but Meister did not say whether Flanagan’s impairment at the scene was due to the cocaine, alcohol or another substance.

The deputy transported Flanagan to the Sauk County jail, where he is now awaiting a hearing. Flanagan is charged with a fifth OWI offense, a second possession of cocaine offense and violation of his probation.

Flanagan has a long history in the Wisconsin court system, dating back to 2008. All of his offenses relate to either illegal operation of a vehicle or drug possession, ranging from cocaine to THC to amphetamines. He was also charged with operating with a revoked license in 2013.

In Wisconsin, a fifth OWI offense carries high penalties. If convicted, Flanagan could face up to 10 years in prison, $25,000 in fines and five years of license revocation. There is not yet a date for Flanagan’s first court hearing.

