Lake Delton police made an arrest Aug. 29 in connection with the May abduction of a young child in the village.
James Sellers, 22, is charged in Sauk County Circuit Court with child abduction, burglary and recklessly causing physical harm to a child. He faces more than 38 years in prison and $110,000 in fines if convicted of all three felonies.
Lake Delton Police Chief Daniel Hardman credited his officers and investigators from the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation with making adjustments during the case that led to the arrest.
“The first couple days of this investigation, we had a person of interest, based on investigation from the family,” Hardman said. “We didn’t publicly put anything out because we thought he was a flight risk. After hardcore investigation of him, he was exonerated. And that’s a point we needed some help… We canvassed that entire neighborhood.”
Hardman said the canvass led to a search warrant of Sellers’ home and his subsequent arrest. It was not clear why Sellers may have targeted the child or if they had any prior connection, though he lived near the crime scene.
The incident occurred around 3 a.m. May 11. Police responded to a call from a family who found their 2-year old daughter wrapped in a blanket outside her bedroom window, with the screen removed. The child had a small cut on her lip and bruises on her neck, but no injuries that required serious medical attention.
According a criminal complaint filed in court against Sellers, the parents heard banging sounds against the bottom of their mobile home. They assumed the sounds were from animals or bad weather moving in.
Investigators collected DNA swabs at the scene, and over the course of their investigation, identified Sellers as a person of interest. Sellers and his brother live near the mobile home in question. The brother submitted to a voluntary DNA test to match swabs at the scene, to which investigators found a close match, according to the criminal complaint.
Lake Delton Sgt. Mark Rabata told prosecutors his team conducted a search warrant of Sellers’ home and found shoes that matched the impressions left in the dirt next to where the child was found. Investigators also took Sellers’ fingerprints, which Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory’s Karley Hujet confirmed matched prints collected at the scene.
The complaint states the crime lab confirmed a DNA swab taken from James Sellers matched samples from the scene taken under the inside of the opened window.
Sellers is currently held in Sauk County jail. A compentency examination has been ordered in the case to determine whether a criminal case against Sellers can continue. No additional court dates have been scheduled.
