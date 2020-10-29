Man charged after police officer poses as teen girl online

A man was charged with felony use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime after a Fall River police officer posed as a teen girl on a personals website.

Dale Konkol, 57, Portage, had an initial appearance on the charge Oct. 26. Judge W. Andrew Voigt set $5,000 signature bond with the conditions that Konkol not have unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 18 and not use devices to access the internet, except for work and for court. He was released for custody of his own recognizance. Konkol faces 40 years in prison and $100,000 in fines if convicted of the charge.

According to the criminal complaint, Fall River Police Officer Robin Messer posed as a 15-year-old girl on a classifieds website as part of an undercover operation on Oct. 22. He posted an ad on the website with the subject line "First time on here."

Konkol is accused of engaging in an explicit conversation with the undercover officer, who claimed to be 15, and arranging to meet at a park in Fall River, where the officer was waiting. The complaint says Konkol told the officer he agreed it was inappropriate to be talking to a 15-year-old and that he messed up.

A pre-trial conference is set for Dec. 7.

