JUNEAU - A 30-year-old Sauk City man was charged Monday in Dodge County Circuit Court with attempting to flee or elude an officer following a high-speed car chase around Beaver Dam on Friday.
Matthew C. Hiller could face over seven years in prison and a $10,000 dollar fine if convicted of the repeat charge. He was previously convicted of felony fleeing in Dodge County in 2017.
According to the criminal complaint, around 5:03 p.m. Friday, Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt was at a stop sign behind two other vehicles on an off ramp at the interchange between State Highway 33 and US Highway 151, exit 132. He was in uniform in an unmarked squad car when a silver Mercedes passed him and the other vehicles on the shoulder. A second vehicle followed behind, also on the shoulder.
The complaint says the Mercedes failed to stop at the stop sign and turned into the driveway off Park Avenue leading to the BP gas station, Sunview Restaurant and Quality Inn in Beaver Dam. Schmidt activated his emergency lights to conduct a traffic stop on the Mercedes and gave the license plate number to dispatchers.
The driver in the Mercedes allegedly drove back onto Highway 33 instead of yielding to the emergency lights and then headed south on Highway 151, turning on its flashers and weaving through traffic.
By the exit 130 ramp to County Road G, the driver allegedly started driving in the shoulder and passing other vehicles, which were forced the swerve as they also tried to get out of the way of a squad car. Schmidt said he was able to pace the Mercedes at 110 mph.
As the chase continued south, Schmidt requested the Columbus Police Department or Columbia County Sheriff's Office place tire deflation devices on Highway 151 to stop the Mercedes, and was told they would be placed near mile marker 117. The Mercedes started to slow down near Moriah Road and exited the highway onto State Highway 73 using exit 120, outside Columbus, ahead of the tire deflation devices.
The complaint says the Mercedes failed to stop at a stop sign and entered the intersection, hitting a black Ford F150. The crash appeared to be minor and the truck's occupants were OK. The chase continued north on Highway 73.
The driver in the Mercedes allegedly began passing cars in no-passing zones while driving about 100 mph. At the intersection of County Road D, the Mercedes began to slow, but missed the turn. The car then turned onto County Road FW, and Schmidt saw there were two people in the vehicle. The car skipped the stop sign at County Road CC.
The Fox Lake Police Department placed tire deflation devices approaching the intersection of County Road FW and County Road G, but the vehicle drove around them in the ditch before heading east on G toward Beaver Dam at 100 mph.
The Beaver Dam Police Department set up deflation departments near County Road G and County Road DE, according to the complaint. The device worked successfully around 5:23 p.m. and the vehicle stopped on G. The two occupants exited.
Schmidt began leaving his squad car, giving verbal commands with his pistol pointed at the occupants. Other officers arrived to assist and city police shut down traffic. The two were handcuffed and placed in squad cars.
The driver was identified as Matthew Hiller. He said the passenger had nothing to do with what happened, the complaint says. Hiller told Schmidt that he was shocked that he did this and that the passenger kept begging him to stop.
He allegedly said he didn't want to go to jail, but that it was too late now, saying his life was over when asked about the crash near Columbus. Hiller said he fled because of open warrants for him. There are open cases in a few different counties for Hiller.
Hiller said he worked for the passenger who owned the car and apologized for putting Schmidt's life at risk.
The passenger said he tried to get Hiller to pull over but that Hiller refused, saying he was scared.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled in the case for Aug. 1.
