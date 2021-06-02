Man charged in Columbia County murder charged with armed robbery of Mauston hotel from 2019

A Portage inmate facing murder charges from Columbia County is also facing felony charges in Juneau County after allegedly confessing in February to robbing a Mauston hotel at gunpoint in 2019.

Jason Kijewski, 43, of Portage is charged with felony armed robbery. If convicted he faces up to 40 years in prison or a fine of up to $100,000, or both.

According to the criminal complaint:

At about 1:52 a.m. Sept. 28, 2019, Sergeant Eric Sanner was riding with Officer Charles Immel when he was dispatched to a Mauston hotel for a female caller advising she had been robbed. While in route the officers were advised the caller was employed at a Mauston hotel, and the hotel was robbed using a firearm.

Upon arrival Sanner observed empty cash drawers on the counter. In the office area a “distraught employee” was identified as the victim.

The victim stated she was told by the suspect, who she initially described as a husky white or Hispanic 5’10” male, to go into the office. She stated the male entered the main entrance and asked for a room, and when told the hotel was full he produced a handgun from his pocket and demanded money. The employee complied and then contacted law enforcement after being told to wait in the office.

