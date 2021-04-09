Man charged in fatal 2020 Columbia County crash

A Darlington man was charged in Columbia County Circuit Court following a car crash last year that resulted in a death.

Weston Ritchie, 24, had an initial appearance Wednesday on one charge of homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle. Court Commissioner Andrea Von Hoff set $500 signature bond, and Ritchie is no longer in custody. He faces up to ten years in prison and $25,000 in fines if convicted of the charge.

According to the criminal complaint, a Columbia County sheriff's deputy responded to the scene of a crash at the south end of Whalen's Grade in the town of Dekorra around 9:31 a.m. Jan. 10, 2020. The deputy observed a damaged 2008 Chevy Impala and a damaged white utility truck. The driver of the Impala, who was not named due to Marsy's Law, was reported to have died. The victim was previously identified as a 66-year-old Poynette man whose dog also died in the crash.

Ritchie was identified as the driver of the truck. A witness told the deputy the utility truck was traveling west on County Highway CS and ran a stop sign at the intersection with County Highway V, and the truck hit the Impala as the Impala was turning left onto V. The deputy used a laser finder to measure the distances of various points around the intersection.