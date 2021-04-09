Man charged in fatal 2020 Columbia County crash

A Darlington man was charged in Columbia County Circuit Court following a car crash last year that resulted in a death.
Weston Ritchie, 24, had an initial appearance Wednesday on one charge of homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle. Court Commissioner Andrea Von Hoff set $500 signature bond, and Ritchie is no longer in custody. He faces up to ten years in prison and $25,000 in fines if convicted of the charge.
A 66-year-old Poynette man and his dog died in a crash Friday that resulted when another dri…
According to the criminal complaint, a Columbia County sheriff's deputy responded to the scene of a crash at the south end of Whalen's Grade in the town of Dekorra around 9:31 a.m. Jan. 10, 2020. The deputy observed a damaged 2008 Chevy Impala and a damaged white utility truck. The driver of the Impala, who was not named due to Marsy's Law, was reported to have died. The victim was previously identified as a 66-year-old Poynette man whose dog also died in the crash.
Ritchie was identified as the driver of the truck. A witness told the deputy the utility truck was traveling west on County Highway CS and ran a stop sign at the intersection with County Highway V, and the truck hit the Impala as the Impala was turning left onto V. The deputy used a laser finder to measure the distances of various points around the intersection.
The complaint says Ritchie told police that he did not know there was a stop sign at the intersection and that he did not have time to stop the truck before impact while traveling around 50 mph. Ritchie consented to a search of his cell phone, which found a text message sent around 9:16 a.m. The first 911 call was made around 9:20 a.m.
A collision analysis from the Wisconsin State Patrol found the truck was traveling about 56 mph in the 45 mph zone approaching the intersection. The pre-collision speed was found to be 19 mph. Weather, solar and mechanical conditions were not found to be issues in the crash. The report indicated that Ritchie believed the other driver had to stop at the T-shaped intersection while traveling south.
The report also found that inattentive driving was the primary factor in the crash, but did not identify a reason for inattentiveness.
A pre-trial conference is scheduled for June 1.
Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.