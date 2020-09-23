Man charged with Beaver Dam Menards robbery

JUNEAU — An Oshkosh man was charged with robbery following an incident Tuesday at the Menards in Beaver Dam.
Donnie Mckenzie, 53, was charged in Dodge County Circuit Court Wednesday with felony robbery and misdemeanor retail theft. Court Commissioner Steven Seim set $1,500 cash bond at an initial appearance. Mckenzie may not have contact with any retail store in Beaver Dam or leave the state while the case is pending. He faces over 15 years in prison and $60,000 in fines if convicted of the charges.
According to the criminal complaint, Beaver Dam police officers were dispatched to a retail store with a report of a retail theft around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday. A Beaver Dam Police Department Facebook post identified the store at Menards, 121 Frances Lane. A suspect was accused of stealing two dehumidifiers and leaving the scene in a older Chevy Blazer driving north on Highway 151. An employee reported that the suspect said "I suggest you stop following me unless you want to get shot" as the employee followed the suspect out of the building and into the parking lot.
The employee told police that he thought the suspect's behavior was suspicious, saying that the suspect pushed a cart through an unopen register. The employee said that the suspect told him his wife was paying for the merchandise, but the employee did not see anyone nearby, and the suspect started pushing the cart into the parking lot.
The employee said he was standing 15 feet away from the suspect in the parking lot when the suspect told him to not get closer, or he would get shot, and the employee backed away. The suspect put the humidifiers in the trunk of the Chevy Blazer, and an unidentified vehicle tried to block the Blazer from pulling forward. The suspect vehicle backed up, hitting the cart, and accelerated away from the area.
The employee said that the suspect did not reach for a weapon or make a movement to suggest he had one.
The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Department located the suspect vehicle and took Mckenzie into custody for robbery and retail theft. Fond du Lac County deputies reported finding the dehumidifiers and other unopened merchandise in the vehicle.
Beaver Dam police later conducted an interview with Mckenzie. The complaint says that Mckenzie told officers he wanted to get away from his home in Oshkosh, but the members of his household needed money. He told police that he heard stores in Beaver Dam were easy to steal from, and he stole other items Walmart, 120 Frances Lane, without issue. Mckenzie told police that he had a friend who would buy the dehumidifiers.
The complaints states Mckenzie told police he made the statement about getting shot to the employee to scare him, but he did not have a gun on him or in his vehicle.
Police seized two dehumidifers, three Roombas and a fabric cutter from the vehicle.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 1.
Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.
