Man charged with Beaver Dam Menards robbery

The employee said he was standing 15 feet away from the suspect in the parking lot when the suspect told him to not get closer, or he would get shot, and the employee backed away. The suspect put the humidifiers in the trunk of the Chevy Blazer, and an unidentified vehicle tried to block the Blazer from pulling forward. The suspect vehicle backed up, hitting the cart, and accelerated away from the area.

The employee said that the suspect did not reach for a weapon or make a movement to suggest he had one.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Department located the suspect vehicle and took Mckenzie into custody for robbery and retail theft. Fond du Lac County deputies reported finding the dehumidifiers and other unopened merchandise in the vehicle.

Beaver Dam police later conducted an interview with Mckenzie. The complaint says that Mckenzie told officers he wanted to get away from his home in Oshkosh, but the members of his household needed money. He told police that he heard stores in Beaver Dam were easy to steal from, and he stole other items Walmart, 120 Frances Lane, without issue. Mckenzie told police that he had a friend who would buy the dehumidifiers.

The complaints states Mckenzie told police he made the statement about getting shot to the employee to scare him, but he did not have a gun on him or in his vehicle.