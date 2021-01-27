 Skip to main content
Man charged with child enticement after interacting with fake Facebook account
Man charged with child enticement after interacting with fake Facebook account

Columbia County Courthouse wide shot stock

The Columbia County Courthouse is seen in downtown Portage.

 BRAD ALLEN/Daily Register

A Baraboo man was charged with two felony counts of child enticement after interacting with a police officer's fake Facebook account.

Ryan M. Kramer, 36, was charged Tuesday in Columbia County Circuit Court. During the initial appearance, Judge Troy Cross set $500 cash bond. Kramer may not possess or consume controlled substances without a prescription, may not possess drug paraphernalia, may not use the internet except for court and may not have unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 18 except his own child.

Kramer faces 62 years in prison and $200,000 in fines if convicted of the charges, with possible extra years due to a prior drug possession conviction. He remains in custody as of Wednesday afternoon.

According to the criminal complaint, a Columbia County detective sergeant reported working at the law enforcement center when a fake Facebook account she set up for an unrelated investigation received a message from someone with the name Ryan Kramer on Jan. 19.

According to the chat logs, the male user engaged in an explicit conversation with the detective's fake account, which purported to be a 16-year-old girl, about sexual activity and drug use.

The user then invited the 16-year-old girl over and asked to meet at a Kwik Trip in Baraboo. Baraboo police arrested Kramer at the Kwik Trip Jan. 21. Police executed a search warrant at his residence and found items that matched images sent to the fake account.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 3. 

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com

