Man charged with incest in Columbia County court

A Sauk County man was charged with incest Wednesday in Columbia County.
The man had an initial appearance on the charge Dec. 16. He was placed on $10,000 signature bond and has since been released from custody. The man may not have contact with the victim, the victim’s residence, the victim’s workplace or anyone who has resided at the victim’s home. The man may not have unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 18. He faces up to 40 years in prison and $100,000 in fines if convicted of the charges.
According to the criminal complaint, the survivor told police that the man was in prison for physically abusing them when they were a toddler.
A pre-trial conference is scheduled for Jan. 11.
