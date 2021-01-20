Man charged with Lodi car theft

A man was charged Wednesday with a car theft in Lodi.
Orlando Pleadwell of Sun Prairie, 24, was charged with felony taking a vehicle without consent, six counts of felony ID theft and one misdemeanor count of property theft, all as a party to a crime. He faces over 42 years in prison and $80,000 in fines if convicted.
According to the criminal complaint, a Lodi police officer responded to a residence with a report of vehicle theft on Jan. 2. A victim reported that someone entered his truck overnight, which was parked in the driveway, and stole his wallet, the keys to his home and the keys to his wife's vehicle. The wallet contained cash, credit cards and gift cards. He did not remember if the truck was locked.
The woman's vehicle had been parked in front of the residence, but it was missing. The two victims believed that whoever took the keys from the truck used the keys to steal the second vehicle.
The woman later called police to report that the credit cards were being used at Kwik Trips in Waunakee, Windsor and Madison. One of the Kwik Trips reported that one man and two women were trying to use the cards.
Police received information about and images of the people who used or tried to use the cards from Kwik Trip.
On Jan. 3, a Waunakee police officer saw the stolen vehicle. He pursued the vehicle and the driver tried to elude police, including by driving into a corn field. The driver and a passenger exited the vehicle and tried to run away. Officers caught the man and arrested him. The driver was identified as Orlando Pleadwell, one of the people trying to use the stolen credit cards at Kwik Trip stores.
Pleadwell remains in custody in Dane County. An initial appearance in Columbia County Circuit Court has not yet been scheduled.
Two women were also arrested. They are not currently in custody and have not been charged in court with a crime. Police investigation indicates that the actions were intended to help one of the women who was struggling financially with the cards. A jail call suggested Pleadwell was apologetic would take the rap.
