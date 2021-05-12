 Skip to main content
Man charged with repeated sexual assault of children in Columbia County
Columbia County Courthouse wide shot stock

The Columbia County Courthouse is seen in downtown Portage.

 BRAD ALLEN/Daily Register

A man was charged in Columbia County Court Wednesday with multiple counts of sexually assaulting children.

Troy F. Shulka, 29, was charged with two felony counts of repeated sexual assault of the same child and one felony count of second degree assault of a child. Shulka faces similar charges in Marquette County and appeared via Zoom from Marquette County Jail.

Court Commissioner Andrea Von Hoff set $500 signature bond, with Assistant District Attorney Kevin Calkins noting that Shulka is being held in Marquette County on $100,000 cash bond. Shulka may not have contact with the victims in the case. He faces up to 160 years in prison and $100,000 in fines if convicted of the charges. 

According to the criminal complaint, three children reported to law enforcement that Shulka sexually assaulted them at a location in the Cambria area.

The complaint says that Shulka admitted to police that he assaulted two of the children multiple times in Cambria and said he talked to the third child about sex.

A pre-trial conference is scheduled for July 19.

troy shulka

Shulka

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com

