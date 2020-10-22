 Skip to main content
Man detained in Columbia County faces more prison time following battery charges
A man facing a felony charge in Columbia County was charged with two more felony counts for alleged battery.

Jackson Sprattler, 22, had an initial appearance Oct. 16 on one felony charge of battery by a prisoner and one felony charge of battery to a law enforcement officer. He was already being detained in jail on a felony charge of taking a vehicle without consent. He remains there as of Thursday afternoon. He faces up to 18 years in prison and $30,000 in fines if convicted of all charges.

Sprattler was jailed after being accused of taking a vehicle without consent from an auto shop in Columbia County while traveling across the country to make a new life. He received $2,000 cash bond in that case earlier this month, meaning he would have to pay that full amount to be released from custody. Sprattler is experiencing homeless, court filings indicate.

According to the criminal complaint, a jail sergeant said Sprattler punched him by the left ear while the sergeant was taking Sprattler to the shower following a law enforcement interview Oct. 14, leading the sergeant to use his taser and hold Sprattler to the ground. 

The interviewing detective sergeant and jail staff handcuffed Sprattler and secured him to a restraint chair as Sprattler resisted, the complaint says. Sprattler had a laceration on his left eyebrow and needed to be taken the hospital.

At Divine Savior Hospital, a sheriff's deputy reported that Sprattler head butted him while he tried to remove Sprattler from the squad car in the parking lot. 

At the initial appearance, Judge Todd Hepler set $5,000 cash bond for the new charges. At a hearing Oct. 20, Sprattler requested the ability to review any body cam footage and police vehicle footage by the preliminary hearing. Prosecutors did not oppose the request. He must make the request in writing.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 16. 

