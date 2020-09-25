Man dies after fall at Holiday Shores Campground near Dells

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A man has died following a fall at Holiday Shores Campground and Resort near Wisconsin Dells.

According to the Adams County Sheriff's Office, Jonathan Miller, from Lake Geneva, fell onto the rocky shore of the Wisconsin River. Miller, 67, was found dead when police arrived on the scene.

According to a press release from the sheriff's office, Miller was discovered on a rock ledge, on the east shore of the river bank. Initial investigation indicates the fall was an accident.

Assisting the Adams County Sheriff's Office at the scene was the Kilbourn Fire Department, Lake Delton Fire Department Rope Rescue Team, Dells/Delton EMS, the Adams County Medical Examiner's Office and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

Sheriff Brent York said no further information is being released at this time.