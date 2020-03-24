Man dies at Roche-A-Cri state park after falling from tree

Adams County officials responded to a 911 call at Roche-A-Cri state park in the town of Preston on March 18, arriving to find a man deceased after falling out of a tree.

According to Adams County lieutenant Scott Sipla, Friendship native Randal Cooper was at the top of the stairs leading up the Roche-A-Cri mound. From there, Cooper began to climb a tree off the pedestrian path, when he slipped from the tree and fell to the bottom of the rocks.

Deputies responding to the scene located Cooper, but could not get to his body due to the rough terrain. He was not recovered until the Baraboo Fire Department rope rescue team came to aid in the efforts, whereupon the Adams County medical examiner pronounced him dead on the scene.

Sipla did not say whether any foul play is suspected, but did say that the investigation is ongoing. He also said that the department believes alcohol or drugs were a factor in Cooper’s death.

“Randal was with a friend who reported Randal was climbing a tree, outside the designated area for pedestrian travel, and suddenly fell from the tree and then down the rock formation going out of sight,” Sipla said. “Intoxicants are believed to be contributing factors to this incident. Deputies were able to locate Randal, but could not reach him due to grade of terrain.”

